Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Mrs. Doubtfire runs through January 7th

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023 Photo 1 The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023
The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis Photo 2 The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Photo 3 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Greenfinch Theatre And Dive
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Camp Photo 4 Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University

Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Based on the popular 1993 Robin Williams film, the musical version of Mrs. Doubtfire, is a dance driven comedy that has its peaks and valleys. Loaded with plenty of dude in a dress giggles and gimmicks, the production is the perfect showcase for the talents of two-time Tony® nominee Rob McClure.

Mostly paralleling the plot of the movie, this adaptation centers on the crumbling marriage of Daniel and Miranda Hilliard. Together, they are a study in coupling dynamics, he’s a carefree voiceover actor looking for the next gig, and she is an accomplished, but tightly wound professional.

Tired of her partner’s lollygagging, Miranda decides she has had enough and asks for a divorce. As they each rebuild their lives, the couple’s three children are caught in the middle.

At the divorce hearing Daniel learns that is only allowed to see his children once a week, unless he can prove he’s turned his life around. Determined to spend more time with them, he answers Miranda’s request for a nanny. Transforming himself with a Scottish accent, a fat suit, wig, and glasses, he becomes Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire and lands the job.

Although his ruse allows him to spend more time with his kids, it leads to a series of shenanigans, mix ups, and crazed happenings that eventually lead him down a new career path. Unfortunately, he also must fend off the advances of Stuart Dunmire after he makes moves on Miranda.

The musical's opening show featured Alex Branton as Daniel, with  McClure taking a night off. He didn't skip a beat. His excellent performance with co-star (and McClure's real-life partner) Maggie Lakis is the perfect accomplice as Miranda. Playing off Branton's wisecracking jokes, physical comedy and hokey impressions, her serious demeanor was the perfect counterbalance.

Also terrific is Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia, the Hillard’s bright daughter. Gifted with a fantastic voice, she holds her own with her older castmates. Leo Roberts is also   wonderfully slimy as Stuart.

Production wise, the show drags a bit in act one. Luckily, it is saved by some musical numbers, especially Easy Peasy and the hilarious Telling Time Rap, which liven things up. The pacing in the second act is better, highlighted by The Shape of Things To Come, a strangely fun dance number used to emphasize the launch of Miranda’s M Motion fashion line.

Overall, the silly hilarity and spirited dancing from a talented ensemble makes Mrs. Doubtfire an entertaining production. Propelled by dynamite performances from the cast, the production is mostly energetic, . Cleaning house has never been this goofy.

Mrs. Doubtfire plays at the Fox Theatre through January 7th. For more information visit Click Here

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
BWW Q&A: Jailyn Genyse of Its A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Repertory Theatre Photo
BWW Q&A: Jailyn Genyse of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

BWW Q&A: Jailyn Genyse of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW St. Louis Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW St. Louis Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW St. Louis Awards; FREAKY FRIDAY, CLUE, St. Louis Shakespeare F Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW St. Louis Awards; FREAKY FRIDAY, CLUE, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Comedian Brett Goldstein Adds Second Show in St. Louis Photo
Comedian Brett Goldstein Adds Second Show in St. Louis

Comedian Brett Goldstein announced an additional St. Louis date to his The Second Best Night of Your Life tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. The already announced show on Friday, May 17 is sold out.

From This Author - Rob Levy

Rob Levy is a St. Louis based writer, blogger, DJ and podcaster with extensive experience writing about theatre, opera, health, science, tech and popular culture for St. Louis Magazine, ALIVE Mag... Rob Levy">(read more about this author)

Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Fox Theatre, St. LouisReview: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster UniversityReview: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University
Review: BEETELJUICE at Fox Theatre, St. LouisReview: BEETELJUICE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis
Review: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE at Tower Groves AbbeyReview: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE at Tower Groves Abbey

Videos

Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Video
Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Movie Music in St. Louis Movie Music
The Blue Strawberry (3/06-3/20)
Ailey II in St. Louis Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)PHOTOS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (4/10-4/11)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Dracula in St. Louis Dracula
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (5/30-6/22)
Sweet Potato Queens in St. Louis Sweet Potato Queens
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (2/29-3/23)
Mamma Mia! in St. Louis Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (2/13-2/18)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT in St. Louis JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT
The Blue Strawberry (3/13-3/27)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You