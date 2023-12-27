Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Based on the popular 1993 Robin Williams film, the musical version of Mrs. Doubtfire, is a dance driven comedy that has its peaks and valleys. Loaded with plenty of dude in a dress giggles and gimmicks, the production is the perfect showcase for the talents of two-time Tony® nominee Rob McClure.

Mostly paralleling the plot of the movie, this adaptation centers on the crumbling marriage of Daniel and Miranda Hilliard. Together, they are a study in coupling dynamics, he’s a carefree voiceover actor looking for the next gig, and she is an accomplished, but tightly wound professional.

Tired of her partner’s lollygagging, Miranda decides she has had enough and asks for a divorce. As they each rebuild their lives, the couple’s three children are caught in the middle.

At the divorce hearing Daniel learns that is only allowed to see his children once a week, unless he can prove he’s turned his life around. Determined to spend more time with them, he answers Miranda’s request for a nanny. Transforming himself with a Scottish accent, a fat suit, wig, and glasses, he becomes Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire and lands the job.

Although his ruse allows him to spend more time with his kids, it leads to a series of shenanigans, mix ups, and crazed happenings that eventually lead him down a new career path. Unfortunately, he also must fend off the advances of Stuart Dunmire after he makes moves on Miranda.

The musical's opening show featured Alex Branton as Daniel, with McClure taking a night off. He didn't skip a beat. His excellent performance with co-star (and McClure's real-life partner) Maggie Lakis is the perfect accomplice as Miranda. Playing off Branton's wisecracking jokes, physical comedy and hokey impressions, her serious demeanor was the perfect counterbalance.

Also terrific is Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia, the Hillard’s bright daughter. Gifted with a fantastic voice, she holds her own with her older castmates. Leo Roberts is also wonderfully slimy as Stuart.

Production wise, the show drags a bit in act one. Luckily, it is saved by some musical numbers, especially Easy Peasy and the hilarious Telling Time Rap, which liven things up. The pacing in the second act is better, highlighted by The Shape of Things To Come, a strangely fun dance number used to emphasize the launch of Miranda’s M Motion fashion line.

Overall, the silly hilarity and spirited dancing from a talented ensemble makes Mrs. Doubtfire an entertaining production. Propelled by dynamite performances from the cast, the production is mostly energetic, . Cleaning house has never been this goofy.

Mrs. Doubtfire plays at the Fox Theatre through January 7th.