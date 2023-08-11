Review: GODSPELL at Tower Groves Abbey

Stay Dog Theatre's Godspell Brings Divine Intervention To 9/11

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Stray Dog Theatre’s 2023 season continues with a fresh interpretation of Godspell. Grittier in context, this version applies the religious teachings to modern times by setting the musical around the tragic events of September 11th, 2001.

Set at the World Trade Center/Cortlandt Street subway station in Lower Manhattan, the musical opens with a diverse group of agitated commuters waiting for their train. Troubled by the subway's tardiness, their anxiety grows after an oncoming car passes the station without stopping.

Adding to their worries is a continuous cacophony of sirens emanating from the streets above. As the sounds become louder and more frequent the passengers grow more worried. As the confusion reaches a crescendo a man named Jesus enters the station from street level.

Based on the teachings of St. Matthew, Godspell spreads the teachings of Jesus over two tense acts. Surrounded by friends and strangers alike, he finds his words are not initially received by onlookers. Charismatic and empathetic, the new arrival uses several parables, including The Widow and the Judge and The Pharisee and the Publican, and The Sower of Seeds to spread his message.

As the chaos above continues, the commuters turn on the radio to find out what is going on. As the tragedy of the day unfolds, their sense of sorrow grows. From there, the intensity of act one is amplified in the second as uncertainty, agitation, fear, and anger heighten.

Glued to radio updates, the delayed riders turn to Jesus for guidance. From here the plot plays out along biblical lines, with the events of 9/11 unfurling simultaneously, giving audiences an unsettling feeling that underscores the drama.

Production-wise, changing the setting mostly works. Intact are the themes of friendship, faith, adoration, loyalty, and unity. Gone are the traditional New Testament trappings that make Godspell familiar to audiences. By adjusting the setting, director Justin Been lets his audience experience the unease and uncertainty of both Jesus’ disciples and those confronted by the attacks of the day. 

However, at times this new setting and the parables told therein don’t quite sync up. In the end, it is not that big of a deal because the talented ensemble carries the day with dazzling singing. 

Backing them all is a tight live band perched atop the stage. While they are not seen, they are most definitely heard as they smartly frame the hostility, love, fear, and salvation that make this version of Godspell so energetic.

Amongst the production’s best moments are the emotionally stunning Day By Day and Light of the World. Laura Kyro and Stephen Henley shine with Learn Your Lessons Well and Turn Back, O Man respectively. Grace Langford’s singing on All Good Gifts is also impressive.  

Highlighting Godspell is Kevin Corpuz as Jesus. In a magnificent performance fueled by his charisma and melodious voice, he puts the show on his back and carries it like his own cross.

Company newcomer Alexander Johnson is also excellent as John the Baptist and Judas. For All for the Best, his rich voice is the perfect counterbalance for Corpuz and the company.

From start to finish, Justin Been’s presentation relentlessly showcases the talents of each cast member, enabling the songs to rise above the ashes of that terrible day. The change in setting also allows him to balance the gloom of those attacks with messages of exaltation and kindness that provide an emotional juxtaposition.

Powerful and prophetic, Stray Dog Theatre’s Godspell is a welcome redux filled with great performances, excellent choreography, robust numbers, and even some smoke. This captivating revival is sure to make audiences come to Jesus.

Godspell plays at Tower Grove Abbey through August 26th. For tickets and information visit: Click Here




