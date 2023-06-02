Review: GLORIA: A LIFE at Wool Sutdio Theatre

The New Jewish Theatre Production Runs Through June 18th

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Regional Premi Photo 3 Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL at the Muny
Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 4 Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis

Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis

GLORIA: A LIFE is a play that celebrates the work of activist, writer and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem in her fight for women’s equality. Throughout decades, Steinem has dedicated her life to advancing the cause of women’s rights and this play provides an exceptional overview of her tireless efforts, but more notably, it illustrates how one finds their voice and raises it to effect meaningful societal change. In addition to telling Steinem’s story, the show highlights the women with whom she’s partnered over the past five decades to advance the dialogue and champion equal rights.

In The New Jewish Theatre’s production of GLORIA: A LIFE, Jenni Ryan embodies Gloria Steinem and narrates Steinem’s life from college student to famed activist and writer. She is surrounded by a talented all female cast, including Summer Baer, Kayla Ailee Bush, Sarah Gene Dowling, Carmen Celilia Retzer, Chrissie Watkins and Lizi Watt who step-in-and-out of characters to support Steinem’s story. Each of the actors take on multiple roles, floating in-and-out of scenes that move chronologically through the decades from the late 1950’s until the present day.

Jenni Ryan gives a magnificent performance as Steinem. She paints Steinem with human vulnerability. Her characterization elicits audience empathy as she exposes the incertitude Steinem experienced in her early work. Ryan illustrates Steinem finding her voice and ultimately demonstrates Steinem’s maturation to a confident activist who raises issues without fear. It is commendable that Ryan stepped into the role just a week before opening night due to a last-minute casting change and delivered a solid performance.

Director Sharon Hunter collaborates with her actors and technical crew to move the story through the decades. Props changes and minor wardrobe adjustments subtlety advance the time frame. Amanda Werre’s sound design effectively does the rest of the work to move the audience along using news clips, snips of interviews and music to establish the time period. Her work demonstrates how excellence in sound design can be used to advance the storyline.

This production of GLORIA: A LIFE is a relevant and entertaining production of a well-written narrative on the life of Gloria Steinem. The New Jewish Theatre’s production runs through Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Wool Studio Theatre. For more information visit jccstl.com.




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

The Muny and Classic 107.3 Launch Partnership for Programming Photo
The Muny and Classic 107.3 Launch Partnership for Programming

The Muny and the award-winning Classic 107.3 have are launching a partnership for programming. The partnership will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023. Two separate shows are planned for 2023-2024.

Summer New Play Festival Returns to Tesseract Theatre Photo
Summer New Play Festival Returns to Tesseract Theatre

The Tesseract Theatre Company will premiere two new plays in St. Louis this July as part of the 2023 Summer New Play Festival.

Student Blog: Home for the Summer Photo
Student Blog: Home for the Summer

You were just at school for 9 months and in a routine and now you're home, without having to be somewhere all the time. It can be an adjustment.

Student Blog: Academic Integrity in Theatre Photo
Student Blog: Academic Integrity in Theatre

Academic integrity is so important, especially in our career field. It prepares us on how to be professional in the future when we get out on our own and start auditioning/booking real, professional, paying jobs.


From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... (read more about this author)

Previews: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungePreviews: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Interview: St. Louis Area Producers Mike Bosner, Mike Isaacson, Jack Lane, and Terry Schnuck Nominated for Tony AwardsInterview: St. Louis Area Producers Mike Bosner, Mike Isaacson, Jack Lane, and Terry Schnuck Nominated for Tony Awards
Review: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at The ZackReview: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at The Zack
Review: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University CampusReview: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

Videos

Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS Video Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper in Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST Video
Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper in Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gloria: A Life
The J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (5/31-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You