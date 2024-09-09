Registration Now Open For The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Registration for the St. Louis High School Musical Awards is now open! Last year, 44 high schools across the St. Louis region participated in the program which gave over 400 students the opportunity to perform on stage at the Fabulous Fox during the award show! Schools who are interested in participating must adhere to the following guidelines:

· The high school must participate in the program in order for any students to be eligible for SLHSMTA. Students cannot sign up for SLHSMTA individually.

· The high school must be located in Missouri or Illinois within 50 miles of the Fabulous Fox.

· The high school may only participate in one Regional Arts Program within the National High School Musical Awards Program.

· The high school's staff representative must submit an intent to participate form.

· The musical production must take place between September 1, 2024 and April 25, 2025.

· Each high school must send a staff representative to attend one of the participating school orientation meetings.

Registration will close on January 1, 2025 for the 2024-2025 school year. For more information visit https://slhsmta.com/register/.

