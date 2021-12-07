RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE WORLD TOUR is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

The Official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour will return with an all-new production for 2022 and will make a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m.! An experiment gone wrong has sent the audience spiraling through time with no way of returning to the present.

Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and the finalists from the upcoming 14th Season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding your way back to 2022. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

$175, $125, $85, $75, $65, $55

A limited number of VIP packages will be available

On-Sale Information:

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com

or by calling 314-534-1111