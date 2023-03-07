Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUN EXTENDED! JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

Run Extended for JUST ONE LOOK, Shows added March 22nd and 29th

Mar. 07, 2023  

RUN EXTENDED! JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge Blue Strawberry and The Midnight Company have announced that the Linda Ronstadt show, JUST ONE LOOK, has been extended. Additional tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 6th for performances on March 22nd and 29th. Tickets are $25 can can be reserved by visiting BlueStrawberrySTL.com or by calling 314-256-1745.

Critics for BroadwayWorld have said, "JUST ONE LOOK is just one night of exceptional music. Kelly Howe's phenomenal delivery of Ronstadt's tunes makes for a most enjoyable night in a cabaret venue."

Sarah Fenske of the Riverfront Times says, "Kelly Howe simple dazzles as Linda Ronstadt. It is an astonishing parade of hit after hit." She says, "You can't help but marvel."




The Blue Strawberry and The Midnight Company have announced that the run for the Linda Ronstadt show, JUST ONE LOOK, is being extended again. Three additional shows have been added for Wednesday, April 12th, Thursday, April 13th, and Friday, April 14th at 7:30pm.
The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation are pleased to announce the 35 participating schools for the 2022-2023 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season (SLHSMTA).
Westport Playhouse has a variety of comedy, music and theater on stage during March. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Meeting at the intersection of improvisation and musical comedy is THE ONE FOUR FIVES, a comedy troupe that performs at The Improv Shop in St. Louis. THE ONE FOUR FIVES are made up of four women and three men who create two entirely original musicals at each performance. This performance of the fertility clinic musical was filled with plenty of poppycock, balderdash and hearty laughs for the bits that worked. Where THE ONE FOUR FIVES really showed their improvisational expertise was in their second act titled, “A Day in the Life.” After selecting a volunteer audience member, one of the troupe members interviewed the audience member about their day and allowed the other six on-stage comedians to ask clarifying questions. Based on the interview they created a 25-minute musical narrative.

March 15, 2023

March 12, 2023

March 7, 2023

March 4, 2023

March 2, 2023

