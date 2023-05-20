Previews: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Midnight Company is following up their sensational hit JUST ONE LOOK, the Linda Ronstadt theatrical cabaret experience, with another narrative driven cabaret show YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU, featuring the songbook of the incomparable Judy Garland. YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU stars Jennelle Gilreath Owens and premiers at THE BLUE STRAWBERRY on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with two additional performances on Wednesday, August 2nd and August 9th. All performances start at 7:30 PM. This show is being produced in collaboration with Jim Dolan, owner of The Blue Strawberry, who commented, "Working with Joe and Midnight Company has gone very well. We both have the understanding that theatre is at the heart of cabaret."

Jennelle Gilreath Owens has a vocal quality very close to Judy Garland. She has long been fascinated with the life of Judy Garland and had vowed to do a story based on her life and music. Owens will perform the titular song and many others to honor Garland, her talent, resilience and success. The story is being written by Midnight Company's artistic director Joe Hanrahan who will also direct the show.

Owens has been nominated for multiple St. Louis Theatre Circle Critic's Awards and Arts for Life awards. She has been seen in recent performances of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (Kirkwood Theatre Guild), THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME (Hawthorne Players), UNCLE VANYA (St. Louis Actor's Studio), and INTO THE WOODS (Stray Dog.)

For more information about YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU or to purchase tickets vist bluestrawberrystl.com.