Previews: ADAM PASCAL AND BETH LEAVEL to Perform at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge continues to elevate cabaret performance in St. Louis. The intimate space, serving dinner and drinks, has become a local hotspot selling out performances while partnering with local music artists and theatre groups for narrative driven cabaret shows. In addition to the local acts, The Blue Strawberry continues to bring some of the biggest Broadway names to St. Louis, making it the preeminent cabaret venue in the area. The club has recently announced the return engagement of RENT’s Adam Pascal for three shows, October 6th, 7th and 8th. In addition, they have added two shows featuring Tony winner Beth Leavel on October 20th and 21st.

Pascal is best known for originating the role of Roger Davies in his Broadway debut and Tony nominated performance in RENT. In addition to RENT, Pascal has originated the role of Radames in Disney’s AIDA, and he has played the Emcee in the revival of CABARET, Huey Calhoun in the MEMPHIS, Billy Flynn in CHICAGO, and William Shakespeare in the Broadway Company and first National Tour of the hilarious spoof SOMETHING ROTTEN.

Pascal, with just his guitar and euphonious rock tenor, will treat his audience to an intimate evening of songs and stories. Pascal will perform at The Blue Strawberry at 7:30 PM on Friday, August 6th, Saturday August 7th, and Sunday August 8th.

Later in October, The Blue Strawberry welcomes Tony Winner and 3-time Tony nominee Beth Leavel for two performances of her award-winning cabaret act. Leavel, a star of stage and screen, won a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Featured Performance by an Actress for her role in THE DROWSY CHAPARONE. In addition, she was nominated for originating roles in THE PROM and BABY IT’S YOU. She has also performed in the Broadway companies of 42ND STREET, CRAZY FOR YOU, SHOW BOAT, THE CIVIL WAR, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, MAMMA MIA, ELF THE MUSICAL, and BANDSTAND. Most recently she played Miranda Priestly in the Chicago premiere of the new musical adaption of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA featuring music by Elton John.

Join Leavel at 7:30pm on October 20th or 21st for an evening of story and song from one of Broadway’s biggest, belting-est, and funniest divas. Her show is filled with laughs and surprises. Broadway World has called her previous cabaret show, “A bravura triumph brimming over with her trademark chutzpah.” She has been called heartfelt, honest, smart, quick-witted, and surprisingly vulnerable.

The Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle in midtown St. Louis. Doors for each performance open at 6pm and The Blue Strawberry offers a full menu. It is recommended that you arrive early to order dinner prior to showtime. For more information or to purchase tickets click the ticket link below or visit bluestrawberrystl.com.