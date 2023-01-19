Photos: First Look At BROADWAY BOUND At New Jewish Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Bound is the third play in Simon’s “Brighton Beach trilogy,” and follows the trials and tribulations of the  Jerome family,

Jan. 19, 2023  

The New Jewish Theatre kicks off its 2023 season with the Neil Simon comedy Broadway Bound on January 19 - February 5.

It's the third play in Simon's "Brighton Beach trilogy," and follows the trials and tribulations of the Jerome family, especially the youngest Eugene, as he grows up and becomes an adult in 1940s Brooklyn. In this final installment, Eugene is trying to break into show business with his brother, Stanley, while coming to terms with his parents' growing estrangement. With plenty of belly laughs and a few tears, Broadway Bound shows the importance of family ties in a quickly changing world.

In 2019 the New Jewish Theatre presented Brighton Beach Memoirs, the first play of Simon's trilogy, and much of that original cast and creative team has reunited for this production. Alan Knoll is returning to direct, and he has brought back Jacob Flekier as Eugene, Spencer Kruse as Stanley, and Chuck Brinkley as their father Jack. Joining them are new cast members Jenni Ryan as their mother Kate, Christina Rios as Kate's sister Blanche and Bob Harvey as the wise and wisecracking grandfather Ben.

"This story is of a young artist leaving home and spreading his wings and is both heartbreaking and hilarious. Simon has said writing this play helped him work through problems with his mother and the result is a love letter to the woman who raised him," said Director Alan Knoll.

Returning designers include Margery and Peter Spack (scenery) and Michele Siler (costumes). Kimberly Petersen (lighting) and Kareen Deanes (sound) round out the team.

"Though this play takes place over 50 years ago, the issues this family faces are just as relevant today. Simon is drawing from his own life experience, and he looks back on his young adulthood with his signature humor and warmth, lovingly revisiting both joyous victories and painful realities," said Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet.

Don't miss Broadway Bound at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis). Individual tickets for the show are $49-$54. Tickets are available by phone at 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jon Gitchoff

Spencer Kruse, Jacob Flekier

Jenni Ryan, Chuck Brinkley

Jacob Flekier

Jacob Flekier, Spencer Kruse

Christina Rios, Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey, Spencer Kruse, Jenni Ryan, Jacob Flekier




