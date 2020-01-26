Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE
Six fates, three fables, one family.
Claudette, Claudia, Claudine, Carol, Callum, and Caroline have more in common than names that begin with C-they are haunted by a family history of childhood trauma, which unfolds across three generations-and then loops back ... to the future.
They do what they can to survive. Sometimes by baking cookies, sometimes by playing fantasy games, and sometimes by smashing a hammer into a TV.
Highly absurd, terribly funny and beautifully constructed, WILDFIRE is a mix of ferocious black comedy and a humanistic worldview which recognizes that seemingly unremarkable lives can experience extraordinary fates.
Directed by Philip Boehm
Cast: Nancy Bell, Tom Wethington, Jane Paradise
Jan 26, Jan 30-Feb 2, Feb 6-9
The Marcelle - 3310 Samuel Shepard Dr, St. Louis, MO 63103