Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE

Article Pixel Jan. 26, 2020  

Six fates, three fables, one family.

Claudette, Claudia, Claudine, Carol, Callum, and Caroline have more in common than names that begin with C-they are haunted by a family history of childhood trauma, which unfolds across three generations-and then loops back ... to the future.

They do what they can to survive. Sometimes by baking cookies, sometimes by playing fantasy games, and sometimes by smashing a hammer into a TV.

Highly absurd, terribly funny and beautifully constructed, WILDFIRE is a mix of ferocious black comedy and a humanistic worldview which recognizes that seemingly unremarkable lives can experience extraordinary fates.

Directed by Philip Boehm

Cast: Nancy Bell, Tom Wethington, Jane Paradise

Jan 26, Jan 30-Feb 2, Feb 6-9

The Marcelle - 3310 Samuel Shepard Dr, St. Louis, MO 63103

TICKETS

Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE

Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE

Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE

Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE

Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE

Photo Flash: Upstream Theater presents the English Language Premiere of WILDFIRE




Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Stone's Throw Production PresentsÂ THIRD AND OAK: THE LAUNDROMAT by Marsh NormanÂ 
  • VAM Celebrates 50 Years With Tribute Concert Honouring Beethoven's 250th Anniversary
  • DanceHouse Will Present Brazil's Grupo Corpo in Double Bill DANCA SINFONICA and GIRA
  • Stratford Plays Come to the Stage In Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver