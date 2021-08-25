New Line Theatre Replaces 30th Season Opener With THE STORY OF MY LIFE

New Line Theatre has announced a change to the opening show of the company's 30th Anniversary Season of adult, alternative musical theatre. Instead of the planned Songs for a New World, the company will open the season with the St. Louis Premiere of the Broadway musical THE STORY OF MY LIFE, featuring just two actors and a keyboard, in a celebration of friendship and the people who change our lives, running Sept. 30-Oct. 23, 2021.

That's followed by the return of the electrifying, joyful new rock musical fresh from Broadway, continuing New Line's 2020 regional premiere run (which was shut down by the pandemic), HEAD OVER HEELS, a high-energy, adult romp about gender and sexuality, based on a 16th century novel and using the songs of the pop group The Go-Go's, running March 3-26, 2022. And the season closes with the return of one of New Line's biggest hits, which the New Liners first presented in 2007, the pitch dark satire URINETOWN, the hilarious, outrageous fable of greed, corruption, love, revolution, and urination, running June 2-25, 2022.



Tickets are on sale now through MetroTix.com, 314-534-1111. New Line will not sell season tickets for the 2021-2022. Seasons tickets for the following season will go on sale as usual in spring 2022.