Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Line Theatre Replaces 30th Season Opener With THE STORY OF MY LIFE

pixeltracker

The rest of the season includes Head Over Heels and Urinetown.

Aug. 25, 2021  
New Line Theatre Replaces 30th Season Opener With THE STORY OF MY LIFE

New Line Theatre has announced a change to the opening show of the company's 30th Anniversary Season of adult, alternative musical theatre. Instead of the planned Songs for a New World, the company will open the season with the St. Louis Premiere of the Broadway musical THE STORY OF MY LIFE, featuring just two actors and a keyboard, in a celebration of friendship and the people who change our lives, running Sept. 30-Oct. 23, 2021.

That's followed by the return of the electrifying, joyful new rock musical fresh from Broadway, continuing New Line's 2020 regional premiere run (which was shut down by the pandemic), HEAD OVER HEELS, a high-energy, adult romp about gender and sexuality, based on a 16th century novel and using the songs of the pop group The Go-Go's, running March 3-26, 2022. And the season closes with the return of one of New Line's biggest hits, which the New Liners first presented in 2007, the pitch dark satire URINETOWN, the hilarious, outrageous fable of greed, corruption, love, revolution, and urination, running June 2-25, 2022.


Tickets are on sale now through MetroTix.com, 314-534-1111. New Line will not sell season tickets for the 2021-2022. Seasons tickets for the following season will go on sale as usual in spring 2022.


Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • He Leo Aloha Streams From UHM's Kennedy Theatre This October
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces the 50th Season Festival of Plays
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce 'Go Try PlayWrite' Monthly Playwriting Contest
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces Casting For #HAOLEBOYFRIEND, Kicking off its 51st Season