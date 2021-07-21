New Line Artistic Director Scott Miller Will Release a New Book on 21st Century Musicals

New Line artistic director and writer Scott Miller's eighth book of Broadway musical deep-dive analysis is now available!



With HAMILTON and the New Revolution: Broadway Musicals in the 21st Century, musical theatre scholar, director, writer, composer, and fanboy Scott Miller takes you on a journey through the second decade of the millennium, every stop along the way a Broadway musical truly like no other, all of them brilliant, original, and unique, all pointing toward an even brighter future for the art form and all the young artists creating amazing new work for us every day.



Miller's eighth book of in-depth exploration takes another mind-blowing trip deep into some of the most fascinating Broadway musicals of our time, including Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, A Strange Loop, Hadestown, The Color Purple, Bonnie & Clyde, Hands on a Hardbody, and The Scottsboro Boys, all shows that broke the rules in smart, fearless, and surprising ways. Each chapter digs into one show, exploring text and subtext, the creation process, influences, structure and form, music and lyrics, character, cultural and political context, and more.



Together with Miller's last book, Idiots, Heathers, and Squips, this new volume paints an inspiring, hopeful picture of the present and future of the American musical theatre, as it continually changes and evolves to meet the cultural moment once again.



Just before the pandemic hit, Miller published his last book of analysis, Idiots, Heathers, and Squips: The New Golden Age of the Musical Theatre. Then after the theatres were shut down in 2020, he returned to writing, and he soon released a short story anthology, Night of the Living Show Tunes: 13 Tales of the Weird. And then for something completely different, he followed that up with the new songbook, Broadway Musical Christmas Carols; and soon after, he released The ABC's of Broadway Musicals: A Civilian's Guide, a fun, short, easy-to-read introduction to the art form. In collaboration with New Line actor Zachary Allen Farmer as illustrator, Miller and Farmer wrote a short book last fall in the style of Dr. Seuss, about a high school girl and her first musical, called Shellie Shelby Shares the Spotlight.

Scott Miller is a musical theatre director, composer, lyricist, bookwriter, historian, consultant, self-proclaimed fanboy, and the founder and artistic director of New Line Theatre, the alternative musical theatre company in St. Louis. founded in 1991. He has a degree in music and musical theatre from Harvard University. He has written eleven musicals, two plays, more than a dozen books about musical theatre, and he also writes the Bad Boy of Musical Theatre blog. For fifteen years, he co-hosted the radio show Break a Leg: Theatre in St. Louis and Beyond on KDHX, and now he hosts the theatre podcast Stage Grok, available on iTunes. Miller's Amazon Author Page, with all his books, is here. He has written a number of musical theatre analysis collections , as well as the books Strike Up the Band: A New History of Musical Theatre; and It's a Musical!: 400 Questions to Ponder, Discuss, and Fight About.