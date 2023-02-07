Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Jewish Theatre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING Starring Will Bonfiglio

This unique, imaginative, and engaging one-person show will run from March 16 – April 2.

Feb. 07, 2023  

New Jewish Theatre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING Starring Will Bonfiglio

What do you do when you are six years old and your mother is in the hospital for attempting suicide? You start a list of everything that is beautiful and fills you with wonder about the world. And you leave it on your mother's pillow for her to read. That is the story that sets Every Brilliant Thing into motion, the next play in the New Jewish Theatre's 2023 season.

This unique, imaginative, and engaging one-person show will run from March 16 - April 2. Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, this show gives an uplifting look at the challenges of life and love and the joy of finding light amidst the darkness of depression. What started as a performance piece, installation art project and Facebook group where people were invited to list their own "brilliant things," the play has become a phenomenon with productions all over the country and a successful HBO documentary special.

Director Ellie Schwetye and Actor Will Bonfiglio are reuniting after last teaming up after New Jewish Theatre's successful 2019 production of Fully Committed. Schwetye is also the co-producer for the Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble and has directed for many St. Louis theatres. Bonfiglio is the director of COCAbiz and an accomplished St. Louis actor, having received three St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards. The rest of the production team includes Bess Moynihan (scenery and lighting), Michele Friedman Siler (costumes), and Katie Orr (props supervisor). Schwetye will also be the sound designer for the production. The stage manager is Megan Cahill.

"Every Brilliant Thing is a play about hope, resiliency, and all of the brilliant things that make life worth living. It is also a testament to the power of theatre and theatre's ability to build and create community--which seems almost more important than ever these days," says Bonfiglio about the production.

He also spoke to the special way in which this story is told, saying, "there is a unique collaborative and communal storytelling element to the piece, which will be fun to explore. I feel lucky to have the chance to team up again with my dear friend, Ellie, after our collaboration on Fully Committed. She brings such attention, care, and joy to every moment of the rehearsal process, and I'm thrilled to work with her once again!"

"The core of this play is joy and the wonder we can all derive from simple, everyday life, despite its sometimes enormous challenges," said Schwetye. She continued, "The opportunity to work on Every Brilliant Thing at New Jewish Theatre is so special, as the J has become another artistic home for me."

Of the inclusion in New Jewish Theatre's season, Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet said, "this production fills an important role in our season as our Tikkun Olam play."

"Tikkun Olam is the Jewish value of repairing or healing the world and Every Brilliant Thing offers a powerful and entertaining story of one man's fight to heal his family and himself, while also offering enormous insight into the difficulties and complexities of loving someone with mental illness," explained Scallet.

Every Brilliant Thing will perform at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis) March 16-April 2. Individual tickets for the show are $49-$54. Tickets are available by phone at 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.




Eleri Ward Returns To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For An Evening Of Indie-Folk Sondheim Photo
Eleri Ward Returns To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For An Evening Of Indie-Folk Sondheim
Since her sold-out debut at Blue Strawberry last year, Eleri Ward's star has only continued to rise. Her name and her 'hauntingly beautiful' indie-folk Sondheim covers are now known far and wide within the Broadway community and beyond.
Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at The Catherine Berges Theatre At The Center For The Cre Photo
Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at The Catherine Berges Theatre At The Center For The Creative Arts (COCA)
Although Side by Side by Sondheim provides audiences with a dose of light musical entertainment, those familiar with the composer’s prolific output may not be satisfied. This is because when these songs are taken out of the context of their full productions, some of the magic wanes.
Student Blog: To BFA, or Not to BFA Photo
Student Blog: To BFA, or Not to BFA
What is the big deal about a BA and a BFA? Is the a significant difference?
Student Blog: Academic Integrity and its Benefits Photo
Student Blog: Academic Integrity and its Benefits
Academic integrity may not seem like topic that is super important to read about, but is definitely ignored a lot more than it should be. Seeing how practicing integrity in a academic setting now can help you in the future with your job and in general.

More Hot Stories For You


New Jewish Theatre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING Starring Will BonfiglioNew Jewish Theatre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING Starring Will Bonfiglio
February 7, 2023

What do you do when you are six years old and your mother is in the hospital for attempting suicide? You start a list of everything that is beautiful and fills you with wonder about the world. And you leave it on your mother's pillow for her to read. That is the story that sets Every Brilliant Thing into motion, the next play in the New Jewish Theatre's 2023 season.
The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Presents Dominique Morisseau's CONFEDERATES This February The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Presents Dominique Morisseau's CONFEDERATES This February
January 24, 2023

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Confederates. From award-winning playwright and writer Dominique Morisseau, this production will unite and enlighten audiences.
Photos: First Look At BROADWAY BOUND At New Jewish TheatrePhotos: First Look At BROADWAY BOUND At New Jewish Theatre
January 19, 2023

The New Jewish Theatre kicks off its 2023 season with the Neil Simon comedy Broadway Bound on January 19 – February 5. See photos from the production.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next MonthTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next Month
January 17, 2023

The complete cast is announced for the First National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. The production is scheduled to play a multi-year national tour across North America that will include a two week run in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre February 28 – March 12.
The Muny Names New Board Chair and Additions To The Board Of DirectorsThe Muny Names New Board Chair and Additions To The Board Of Directors
January 17, 2023

John Lemkemeier, a longtime Muny Board member, was elected Board Chair for a two-year term. Lemkemeier succeeds James Turley, retired Chairman & CEO from Ernst & Young, who served as Chair during the prior two years. Turley remains on the Muny Board and Executive Committee. Three newly elected Directors, Nicole Schnuck, Tamara Sheffield and Michael Torney, recently began their term.
share