Metrotix Offers Specially Priced Tickets without a Service Fee to Celebrate St. Louis â€“Based Ticket Agency's 30th Anniversary

MetroTix is celebrating 30 years of service to our clients and our customers with a very special THANK YOU! For one day only on Friday, August 30, there will be no service fees on a number of specially priced tickets, for some of the hottest shows coming to St. Louis.

"Building on our popular "$30 on the 30th" promotion, we thought offering an expanded selection of events and prices with no service charge would be a fun way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary" said MetroTix President Larry McDonnell. "And with events from some of our many clients including the Fabulous Fox, The Sheldon, The Family Arena, and The Playhouse at Westport, you're sure to find tickets to something you'll enjoy!"

Founded in 1989 by Fox Associates, MetroTix filled a void in the St. Louis market created when the then-local Ticketmaster franchise license, held since 1979 by St. Louis Football Cardinals owner Bill Bidwell, was not renewed. With a local phone room and terminals in ten area Schnucks Video Centers, MetroTix went live on August 12, 1989, selling tickets for The Fabulous Fox Country Super Series, and Fox Theatre concerts including Joe Cocker, Wayne Newton and Jefferson Airplane. An additional eleven Schnucks locations quickly followed, as did events produced by The Muny and The St. Louis Symphony. Over the next twelve years, MetroTix grew to became the region's most comprehensive ticketing agency, servicing venues throughout Missouri and Illinois, providing custom box-office solutions, phone sales and a robust retail outlet network, all while outlasting other local agencies Tickets Now, and Capital Tickets.

Today, MetroTix provides best-in-class service for ticketing, development, access control, CRM and marketing solutions to a diverse group of venues including The Fox Theatre, The Muny, World Wide Technology Raceway, The Kranzberg Arts Foundation, The St. Louis Art Museum, The Playhouse at Westport, The Old Rock House and many more.

This special "Cheers to Thirty Years" offer is valid for 24 hours on Friday, August 30 on specially priced tickets and performances including select events at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, The Sheldon, The Playhouse at Westport Plaza, and the Family Arena. Not valid on previous purchases. All other tickets, performances and events are subject to the regular MetroTix service fees.

For a list of all participating events and more information, visit metrotix.com or call 314.534.1111.





