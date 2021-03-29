Metro Theater Company Returns To Live Performances With THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

Metro Theater Company will resume live performances after a year of exclusively digital programming with an outdoor production of the global sensation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show brings Eric Carle's beautifully imaginative stories to life.

This Drama Desk nominated production has been performed more than 2,000 times worldwide, including sold-out runs in Australia, New York, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, Dubai, and across Europe. Now, Metro Theater Company presents the sensational event, with an all-St. Louis cast of performers, on an outdoor stage on the lawn at the brand new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, April 25 - May 16. Audiences will be seated on the gated lawn in socially distant pods sized to accommodate groups of 2-8 persons. A virtual streaming option of the St. Louis production is also available April 28 - May 16 at metroplays.org for audiences across nine states in the Midwest.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show / La Oruga Muy Hambrienta Espectáculo is a dazzling, critically acclaimed production, featuring a menagerie of more than 75 larger-than-life, magical puppets. Friends from three other iconic Eric Carle picture books-Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and The Very Lonely Firefly-join everyone's favorite caterpillar. Audiences can revisit these timeless classics with the young ones in their lives as St. Louis celebrates the return of live professional theater. This music-filled experience coupled with unique and enchanting puppets, evokes nostalgia and whimsy in audience members of all ages.

MTC's staging of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show / La Oruga Muy Hambrienta Espectáculo is an English-Spanish bilingual production, making it a joy for language learners of every age.

The New York Times calls The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show "bedazzling... will mesmerize audiences." Time Out says "beautiful, rhythmic, and faithful to the author's works." The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been nominated for a Drama Desk Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award.

Metro Theater Company Artistic Director Julia Flood directs The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. The cast includes Jamie McKittrick, Hailey Medrano, and Gaby Rodriguez. Eleanor Humphrey is the offstage puppeteer and assistant stage manager. Jimmy Bernatowicz is the stage manager.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is a 60-minute production with no intermission. The production is recommended for all ages.

Outdoor seating pods for two are $56. Pods are available for groups of 2 - 8, with pricing based on the number of people in each pod. Online virtual streaming is $20 and is exclusively licensed for broadcast in nine states across the region: Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, Kansas, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan. (The video for the virtual streaming is from a mid-April filmed performance.)

Metro Theater Company is committed to ensure that economic barriers do not prevent families from experiencing its programs. MTC is offering a three-day pay-what-you-can viewing period April 28 - 30 for both virtual streaming and in-person performances. Pay-what-you-can tickets will be available for purchase starting April 1. Tickets for the live, outdoor performances and virtual streaming are now on sale and can be purchased online at https://www.metroplays.org/hungrycaterpillar or by calling 314-325-9505.

Metro Theater Company has been approved as Missouri ArtSafe Certified. Policies have been updated to protect all patrons from COVID-19 exposure risks. For more information on Metro Theater Company's COVID health policies, please visit metroplays.org/COVID.