Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS Fundraiser Announced

Artists taking part include Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Pat & Danny Liston (Mama's Pride), and more.

Mar. 1, 2021  
KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS Fundraiser Announced

Keep Live Alive Saint Louis is a free 90-minute entertainment video special produced in St. Louis for the people who miss being able to attend concert events due to the pandemic. More importantly, Keep Live Alive Saint Louis is about all the people behind the scenes who bring you concerts everyday - ushers, ticket takers, bartenders, wait staff, sound & lighting technicians, stagehands, backstage crews, the list goes on and on.

By making a donation, you will be helping some of those people most affected by being laid off, waiting and wanting to come back to work producing your favorite concerts and live entertainment events.

Please contribute via the Donate tab as any amount large or small will help!

So, come join them along with Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Pat & Danny Liston (Mama's Pride), Michael 'Supe' Granda (Ozark Mountain Daredevils), Stan Kipper (Gypsy, Minnie Riperton), as well as local musicians Lady J Huston, Bell Darris and Roland Johnson, comedians Paula Poundstone, Greg Warren, and Joe Marlotti, and country recording artists Lindsay Ell, and Alexandra Kay - plus many other special guests and performances!

Follow them on Facebook: https://facebook.com/groups/keeplivealivestlouis


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I'm In Tech Phone Case
Dancer Definition Poster
Broadway Baby Unisex Shirt

Related Articles
Sadie Barnette Presents Virtual Artist Talk in March Photo

Sadie Barnette Presents Virtual Artist Talk in March

Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble Presents TO YOUR CONSTANT EMBRACE, THE CLOUD STREAM SWAYS Photo

Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble Presents TO YOUR CONSTANT EMBRACE, THE CLOUD STREAM SWAYS

Vena Cava Productions Presents ANIMAL CRACKERS and SURVIVING THE SWITCH Photo

Vena Cava Productions Presents ANIMAL CRACKERS and SURVIVING THE SWITCH

Adrienne Barbeau Joins The Cast Of Audio Series Musical THE WORLD TO COME Photo

Adrienne Barbeau Joins The Cast Of Audio Series Musical THE WORLD TO COME


More Hot Stories For You

  • BEETLEJUICE The Musical Will Haunt Brazil in 2022
  • VIDEO: Brazilian Ballerina Born Without Arms Takes the Internet by Storm
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Ayran Nicodemo Performs Bach's Sonata 1 in Sol Minor
  • Clarah Passos Integra O Elenco Da Websérie PONTO FRACO