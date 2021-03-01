KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS Fundraiser Announced

Keep Live Alive Saint Louis is a free 90-minute entertainment video special produced in St. Louis for the people who miss being able to attend concert events due to the pandemic. More importantly, Keep Live Alive Saint Louis is about all the people behind the scenes who bring you concerts everyday - ushers, ticket takers, bartenders, wait staff, sound & lighting technicians, stagehands, backstage crews, the list goes on and on.

By making a donation, you will be helping some of those people most affected by being laid off, waiting and wanting to come back to work producing your favorite concerts and live entertainment events.

Please contribute via the Donate tab as any amount large or small will help!

So, come join them along with Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Pat & Danny Liston (Mama's Pride), Michael 'Supe' Granda (Ozark Mountain Daredevils), Stan Kipper (Gypsy, Minnie Riperton), as well as local musicians Lady J Huston, Bell Darris and Roland Johnson, comedians Paula Poundstone, Greg Warren, and Joe Marlotti, and country recording artists Lindsay Ell, and Alexandra Kay - plus many other special guests and performances!

Follow them on Facebook: https://facebook.com/groups/keeplivealivestlouis