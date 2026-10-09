Hope Abramov Named Board President of COCA

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Center of Creative Arts, a national leader in innovative arts education, announced the appointment of key leadership to its Board of Directors, including Hope Abramov as Board President, Executive Committee roles, and four new Board Members, for the 2026–2027 year. COCA's Board of Directors is positioned to sustain momentum and guide the organization into the next chapter following a milestone anniversary year.

“I am pleased to recognize Hope Abramov as COCA's new Board President. Hope is committed to our mission and brings a wealth of leadership experience, thoughtful guidance, and strategic insight to COCA,” said Indigo K. Sams, COCA President & CEO. “As the mother of a COCA alum who is pursuing a career in the performing arts, Hope understands firsthand the impact that arts education and artistic opportunities can have on young people.”

Abramov joined COCA's Board of Directors in 2021 and has previously served as has served as the Chair of the HR Committee for the past four years. Abramov is a Partner and Co-Chair of the Labor & Employment Practice Group at Thompson Coburn LLP. She has more than 25 years of litigation experience and manages cases throughout the U.S. Abramov's national practice focuses on helping clients navigate complex labor matters, as well as employment discrimination claims, wage and hour matters, and health and safety issues, among others.

Joining the Executive Committee are:

Suzanne Johnson, Community Volunteer. Johnson has served on COCA's Board since 2018 and will serve as Board Secretary. As an active participant on the Development Committee, Johnson has been a strong advocate for COCA's mission and fundraising efforts.

Lesley Sanchez, CPA and Partner in Audit and Assurance at Anders. Sanchez has been recognized as a Missouri Society of CPAs Woman to Watch, a St. Louis Small Business Monthly Top Accountant, and a Forbes Best-in-State CPA. Sanchez will serve as Treasurer and Chair of Finance Committee.

The new members of the Board of Directors are:

Dario Castagna, General Partner and Head of Portfolio Solutions and Portfolio Optimization at Edward Jones. Castagna has served on COCA's Associate Board for two years and brings expertise in investments, portfolio management, financial strategy, and long-term organizational growth.

Rob Merlin, Attorney with Ray B. Marglous, P.C., and a luxury travel advisor with SmartFlyer. Merlin brings experience in client advocacy, business development, relationship management, and entrepreneurship.

Tamyka Perine, Managing Director and founder of Prestige Consultants. Perine advises small businesses and nonprofits on accounting, strategic planning, operations, and event management. This year, she has been elected as the COCA Associate Board (CAB) President after serving on CAB since 2022.

Dave Thompson, Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer and President of Population Health at Mercy. Thompson's expertise in healthcare strategy, growth planning, population health management, finance, and organizational transformation will provide valuable perspective as COCA continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact throughout the region.

2026–2027 Executive Committee

Hope Abramov, Partner and Co-Chair of the Labor & Employment Practice Group, Thompson Coburn LLP

Bill Bradley, Marketing & Communications Independent Agent

Lisa Guirl, Community Volunteer

Suzanne Johnson, Community Volunteer

Tyler Meyr, Executive Director, Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Ricky Nix, Jr., President, Butler's Pantry

Lesley Sanchez, Partner, Audit and Assurance, Anders

Brian Thomas, Interim Head of School, Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School

2026–2027 Board Members

Thesina Adams, Sr. Lead Product Owner, Wells Fargo Advisors

Lael Bagnall, Community Volunteer

Nancy Barnes-Ault, VP & Community Relations Officer, Regions Bank

Ann Beatty, Founder/CEO, Beatty Leadership

Erica Bouchard, Wealth Advisor, Focus Partners Wealth

Carolyn Brown (Littlefield), Sr. Director of Innovation, Anheuser-Busch

Hunter Brown, Partner, Moneta Group

Rebecca Brown, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives, Washington University in St. Louis

Dario Castagna, General Partner and Head of Portfolio Solutions and Portfolio Optimization, Edward Jones*

Brian Chao, Chief Financial Officer, Starkloff Disability Institute

Gina Eanes, Financial Advisor, Prudential Advisors

Laurie Garland, Owner, By Invitation Only

Kurt Gerdes, President, National, Business Development Executive, TransLine 49 Environmental Services

Erica Glanz, Sr. Counsel – Employment & Sr. Director, Diversity & Inclusion, Bunzl Distribution

Susan Lynch, Community Volunteer

Steve Mackin, President and CEO, Mercy

Merritt Mamroth, Vice President, Single Coverage Banker, JP Morgan

Rob Merlin, Attorney with Ray B. Marglous, P.C., and a luxury travel advisor with SmartFlyer*

Daffney Moore, Consultant

Tamyka Perine, Managing Director and Founder, Prestige Consultants*

Katie Schankman, Senior VP of Client Development, Partner, Contemporary Productions

Meg Schneithorst, President, St. Louis Region, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Dave Thompson, Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer and President of Population Health, Mercy*

Ann VonAllmen, Residential Restoration Specialist & Project Manager

*New Board Member for 2026–2027

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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