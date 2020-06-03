HAMILTON Postponed to Future Season at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 the Fabulous Fox Theatre engagement of HAMILTON, originally scheduled for May 5-June 7, 2020 has been postponed until a future season. "We had hoped to find new dates that would enable us to bring the show to St. Louis before the end of this year," said Fox director of programming, John O'Brien. "Those options have closed and we are now looking at new HAMILTON dates for the 2021-2022 season. Since the exact dates and length of this engagement cannot be determined at this time, refunds will be given to guests holding tickets for HAMILTON at the Fox in 2020."

Season Ticket holders will receive an email this week with information specific to their ticket options. Single ticket buyers will also be emailed this week about automatic refunds. Email communication and refunding will be made only to the original purchaser of the ticket. Guests who did not buy directly from the Fabulous Fox or MetroTix, will need to contact their ticket source for refunds. Due to the number of cancellations, the refund process is expected to last 5-6 weeks.

The Fox Box office is currently closed. MetroTix phone hours are currently Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (314) 534-1111.

Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You