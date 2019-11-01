Gateway Center for Performing Arts' Youth Theatre Company to Open 2019-2020 Season With MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Gateway Center for Performing Arts' Youth Theatre Company will open its

2019-2020 Season with the Tony-award winning masterpiece, Matilda the Musical. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. GCPA will host a book drive in conjunction with their production to promote the benefits of literacy as celebrated in this delightful story.

GCPA is partnering with their Webster neighbor and fellow small business, The Novel Neighbor, for the book drive. GCPA Executive Director Paul Pagano describes, "The Novel Neighbor often works with other organizations to facilitate book donations, and we are thankful for their partnership on this important effort to put books in the hands of kids who need them." GCPA will be collecting new and gently used books - from picture books to chapter books - appropriate for young people ages 5-18. All books will be donated to St. Louis Children's Heart Center. Books can be brought to the theatre over the production dates of Matilda, November 22nd-24th - a perfect opportunity to see this captivating story and help spread the love for all stories by donating a book -or 5! Roald Dahl's words capture the heart of this effort so well, "Matilda's strong young mind continued to grow, nurtured by the voices of all those authors who had sent their books out into the world like ships on the sea. These books gave Matilda a hopeful and comforting message: You are not alone."

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and

adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Tickets are $18 General Admission and can be purchased online at www.gcpastl.org/tickets. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the box office prior to each show. Visit www.gcpastl.org/matilda for more show and book drive information.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You