Gateway Center for Performing Arts Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY This Holiday Season

Gateway Center for Performing Arts (GCPA) opens their ninth MainStage season with the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Enjoy this heartwarming and hilarious story written by Jean Shepherd, adapted for the stage by playwright Joseph Robinette and composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen). Following Ralphie Parker's quest for the perfect Christmas present, the musical plays all the hits from winning a major award, to the infamous changing-of-the-tire ordeal, to that famous phrase - you'll shoot your eye out!

"I think we could all do with some good feels right now," quips Executive Director Paul Pagano. "This musical brings all the humor and nostalgia from the original screenplay to life, live on stage. And with the highly anticipated November release of the new film following adult Ralphie Parker and his family, the timing is perfect for a full circle fix." Nick Montgomery, a theatre-university-bound high school senior who plays the leading role of Jean Shepherd, reflects, "This story is so well known and loved by so many, but with GCPA I've experienced such dedication to telling meaningful stories that touch people, working with symbolism and connection to find more layers of depth in the characters and how they're growing."

GCPA's production features 41 young artists and a youth creative team of 9, ranging in age from 8-18, from theatre first-timers to seasoned actors preparing to take their craft to new levels in college and beyond. "I love the camaraderie that produces such high quality on stage," comments high school senior Abbey Paul, who plays Mother and plans to study Musical Theatre Education at Missouri State next year. "The older actors look out for the younger ones, and those bonds translate to the performance. The Parkers are a family on and off the stage, and that makes every scene and song meaningful and authentic." Lawrence Haliburton, who performed with GCPA as a teen actor and now works on its crews and creative teams as an adult, is the Stage Manager of A Christmas Story. "The bonds GCPA casts and crews form are just as much a part of our on-stage storytelling as any other aspect of the show. We put on a great show, but it's all rooted in our deeper connections with each other and to what many GCPA stories are all about...heart."

A Christmas Story also marks the beginning of the partnership between GCPA and Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), opening doors for expanded set and tech and a broader audience reach. "GCPA has always held high standards, as our mission is to give performers and patrons exceptional, professional-level experiences. The KPAC partnership with this cast, crew and creative team will set a new bar of excellence,"' shares Paul Pagano. "Young people are incredibly capable, and our young artists continue to redefine what quality youth theatre looks like in the region."

A Christmas Story, with generous funding from The Regional Arts Commission, runs December 9-11, 2022, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, with evening showtimes at 7pm and matinées at 2pm.