Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gateway Center for Performing Arts Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY This Holiday Season

A Christmas Story runs December 9-11, 2022, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Gateway Center for Performing Arts Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY This Holiday Season

Gateway Center for Performing Arts (GCPA) opens their ninth MainStage season with the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Enjoy this heartwarming and hilarious story written by Jean Shepherd, adapted for the stage by playwright Joseph Robinette and composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen). Following Ralphie Parker's quest for the perfect Christmas present, the musical plays all the hits from winning a major award, to the infamous changing-of-the-tire ordeal, to that famous phrase - you'll shoot your eye out!

"I think we could all do with some good feels right now," quips Executive Director Paul Pagano. "This musical brings all the humor and nostalgia from the original screenplay to life, live on stage. And with the highly anticipated November release of the new film following adult Ralphie Parker and his family, the timing is perfect for a full circle fix." Nick Montgomery, a theatre-university-bound high school senior who plays the leading role of Jean Shepherd, reflects, "This story is so well known and loved by so many, but with GCPA I've experienced such dedication to telling meaningful stories that touch people, working with symbolism and connection to find more layers of depth in the characters and how they're growing."

GCPA's production features 41 young artists and a youth creative team of 9, ranging in age from 8-18, from theatre first-timers to seasoned actors preparing to take their craft to new levels in college and beyond. "I love the camaraderie that produces such high quality on stage," comments high school senior Abbey Paul, who plays Mother and plans to study Musical Theatre Education at Missouri State next year. "The older actors look out for the younger ones, and those bonds translate to the performance. The Parkers are a family on and off the stage, and that makes every scene and song meaningful and authentic." Lawrence Haliburton, who performed with GCPA as a teen actor and now works on its crews and creative teams as an adult, is the Stage Manager of A Christmas Story. "The bonds GCPA casts and crews form are just as much a part of our on-stage storytelling as any other aspect of the show. We put on a great show, but it's all rooted in our deeper connections with each other and to what many GCPA stories are all about...heart."

A Christmas Story also marks the beginning of the partnership between GCPA and Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), opening doors for expanded set and tech and a broader audience reach. "GCPA has always held high standards, as our mission is to give performers and patrons exceptional, professional-level experiences. The KPAC partnership with this cast, crew and creative team will set a new bar of excellence,"' shares Paul Pagano. "Young people are incredibly capable, and our young artists continue to redefine what quality youth theatre looks like in the region."

A Christmas Story, with generous funding from The Regional Arts Commission, runs December 9-11, 2022, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, with evening showtimes at 7pm and matinées at 2pm.




Ben Jones To Return To Blue Strawberry This Month With I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE Photo
Ben Jones To Return To Blue Strawberry This Month With I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE
Ben Jones will return to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, November 19th with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
ELF THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December
The 2022 Non-Equity national tour of ELF THE MUSICAL launched November 5 in Paducah, KY, and will visit twelve U.S. cities throughout the holiday season including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 20-24.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season Photo
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is inviting you to experience St. Louis' new holiday tradition. Ring in the season with the second annual production of Michael Wilson's adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.

More Hot Stories For You


Ben Jones To Return To Blue Strawberry This Month With I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLEBen Jones To Return To Blue Strawberry This Month With I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE
November 10, 2022

Ben Jones will return to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, November 19th with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life.
ELF THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in DecemberELF THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December
November 9, 2022

The 2022 Non-Equity national tour of ELF THE MUSICAL launched November 5 in Paducah, KY, and will visit twelve U.S. cities throughout the holiday season including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 20-24.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday SeasonThe Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season
November 8, 2022

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is inviting you to experience St. Louis' new holiday tradition. Ring in the season with the second annual production of Michael Wilson's adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.
Steve Martin and Martin Short to Bring YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! to the Fabulous Fox TheatreSteve Martin and Martin Short to Bring YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! to the Fabulous Fox Theatre
November 7, 2022

Steve Martin and Martin Short's “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour will come to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Set To Illuminate The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 16 & 17CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Set To Illuminate The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 16 & 17
November 3, 2022

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle St. Louis audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.