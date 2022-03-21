FoxPACF Appoints Two New Board Members

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FoxPACF) has announced that Missy Heinemann and Kelley Weber have been appointed to the organization's Board of Directors.

Missy Heinemann has served as a Performing Arts faculty member (Drama, Grades 1-6) at Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School since 2016. Prior to holding this position, she enjoyed a 15-year career in fundraising and development for several treasured organizations in St. Louis including the St. Louis Science Center, Webster University, and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.

Heinemann's performance experience includes stage productions with St. Louis Shakespeare and St. Louis Actors' Studio as well as a multitude of screen and radio projects. As a volunteer, Missy has supported the work and mission of organizations including 88.1 FM KDHX and FORAI (Friends Of Refugees And Immigrants). Missy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia (2001) and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Webster University (2005).

"I am beyond thrilled to join the [FoxPACF] Board of Directors, furthering its incredible work and mission in the St. Louis arts community!" said Missy Heinemann.

Kelley Weber has been an educator and professional actor in St. Louis for over 25 years. She has been the Director of Theater at Clayton High School for the last 23 years. She was named Teacher of the Year by the Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis and is a founding member of Mustard Seed Theatre where she acted regularly. Her acting credits also include Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, the Shakespeare Festival, the New Jewish Theatre, Metro Theatre and she won the 2020 St. Louis Circle Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her work in A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur at the Tennessee Williams Festival. Kelley holds her MFA in Acting and Directing from University of Missouri, Kansas City and the KC Rep.

"As someone who has worked in education both private and public for over 25 years in St. Louis, I've seen the impact of the Foundation on young people and their families. I'm honored to be able to serve the board and by extension the young people of St. Louis," said Kelley Weber.