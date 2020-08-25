Find Out When St. Louis Theaters Will Reopen, and What They Have Planned For 2021!

Learn about what the Stray Dog Theater, St. Louis Actors' Studio, Upstream Theater, and more have planned!

As theaters continue to struggle amidst the health crisis, many are wondering when, and where, they can catch a live performance.

Theaters in the St. Louis area are planning their re-openings for 2021, and even announcing tentative productions to give theatre fans hope.

Learn more about what some of the theaters have planned below!

Stray Dog Theatre

Stray Dog Theatre plans to reopen in early 2021 with "The Normal Heart." They recently streamed a performance of "Lobby Hero" in July 2020.

Learn more at straydogtheatre.org.

New Jewish Theatre

New Jewish Theatre will return with "Love, Loss, and What I Wore," a play co-written by Nora Ephron. Performance dates have yet to be announced for the production.

Learn more at jccstl.com/arts-ideas/new-jewish-theatre/.

Max & Louie Productions

Max & Louie Productions hopes to return in April with "Tiny Beautiful Things," based on a book by Cheryl Strayed.

Stay up to date on all announcements at facebook.com/MaxandLouieProductions/.

St. Louis Actors' Studio

St. Louis Actors' Studio plans to return in spring 2021 with two classic one-act plays: Edward Albee's "The Zoo Story" and Harold Pinter's "The Dumb Waiter."

Learn more at stlas.org.

Upstream Theater

Upstream Theater will return in 2021 with "Iphigenia in Splott" by Welsh playwright Gary Owen. Dates for the production have yet to be announced.

Learn more at upstreamtheater.org.

West End Players Guild

West End Players Guild will present Steven Dietz's "Bloomsday", currently scheduled to run April 16-25.

Learn more at westendplayers.org.

SATE

With tentative dates of February 10-27, SATE plans to return with a production of Caryl Churchill's play "Top Girls."

Learn more at slightlyoff.org.

Shows View More St. Louis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You