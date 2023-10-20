Elemental Continues Its Celebration Of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary With Legendary Producer, DJ And Rapper Pete Rock

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its influence on contemporary music, art, fashion, and culture, Music at the Intersection and The Walls off Washington are presenting 50 community-facing concerts, workshops, demonstrations, installations and parties that celebrate and elevate hip-hop throughout 2023. Elemental, the name of the year-long event series, is a reference to the four elements of hip-hop. DJing, MCing (rapping), breakdancing (B-Boying/B-Girling) and graffiti serve as Elemental's theme and lodestar.

On Friday, November 10, in partnership with Paint Louis, Elemental is hosting a "Special Edition" event at .ZACK (3224 Locust) featuring legendary producer, DJ and rapper Pete Rock with DJs BIKO and Chilly C. The show is at 8:00 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.).

Pete Rock is widely recognized as one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time, with his jazz-inspired beats defining East Coast hip-hop in the 1990s. Also a rapper, Rock rose to prominence in the early 90s as one half of the critically acclaimed group Pete Rock & CL Smooth (Rolling Stone ranks his 1991 hit with CL Smooth, "They Reminisce Over You," among its 500 greatest songs).

Rock's long list of collaborations include Nas, Common, Run-D.M.C., Big L, and Rakim, as well as remixes for the likes of Public Enemy ("Shut 'Em Down"), Jeru the Damaja ("Can't Stop the Prophet") and House of Pain ("Jump Around").

Tickets for "Elemental: A Special Edition featuring Pete Rock with BIKO and Chilly C" are on sale now via MetroTix (Click Here). Tickets are $20 early bird (limited quantity) and $25 in advance.

Music at the Intersection is a civic-led effort presented by Kranzberg Arts Foundation in partnership with Steward Family Foundation and The Regional Arts Commission (RAC) of St. Louis. First held in 2021, the festival tells the story of St. Louis' musical, cultural and artistic heritage. It celebrates the city's imprint on the American songbook, the relationship St. Louis has with its Mississippi River sister cities and the musical genres that have been birthed and fostered locally. Music at the Intersection gives a spotlight to national acts as well as St. Louis-based musicians across blues, jazz, soul, R&B, Hip-Hop, and rock and roll. The fourth annual Music at the Intersection will take place September 14-15, 2024. More information: www.musicattheintersection.org

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation is committed to providing the essential infrastructure necessary for the arts to thrive in the St. Louis community. Through the development of performing arts venues, visual arts galleries, free music programs, and work spaces for non-profit arts organizations, the Foundation creates opportunities for and nurtures the growth of artists, while working with emerging and leading arts organizations to engage with St. Louis's diverse community in ways that are relevant, inclusive, and inspiring. For more information, visit www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org.