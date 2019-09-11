City Of St. Louis Department Of Health, COCA, And Urban Strategies, Inc. Unveil Public Art Piece In Murphy Park

On Saturday, September 14, a brand new piece of public art will be unveiled during a public celebration in Murphy Park in the Carr Square neighborhood of the City of St. Louis. The installation was designed and created by Carr Square residents under the direction of renowned St. Louis artist Cbabi Bayoc.

The Mayor's Chief of Staff for the City of St. Louis Steven Conway, 5th Ward Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard, Director of Health Fredrick L. Echols, M.D., Cbabi Bayoc, representatives from COCA and Urban Strategies, Inc. and community members and neighbors, will all be on hand for the celebration. There will also be food, community organizations with resource tables, as well as hands-on art activities for families.

Bayoc guided Carr Square residents in creating a public art piece for the neighborhood park expressing their ideas and community spirit. A group of committed residents came every Saturday during the 12-week art activation. It is a shining example of the power of the arts to build community.

The Murphy Park Public Art Project was a community engagement and creative placemaking initiative led by COCA in partnership with Urban Strategies, Inc., City of St. Louis Department of Health, and UMSL. Funding for the project was secured by The City of St. Louis through a Community Based Crime Prevention (Byrne) grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.





