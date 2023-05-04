Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and More Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny

The Muny has announced that Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones and Ken Page will star in the epic love story, West Side Story, July 15-21, 2023. The classic and enduring musical is led by director Rob Ruggiero, original Jerome Robbins choreography reproduced by Parker Esse, with associate choreographer Erin Moore and music direction by James Moore. West Side Story is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones.

"This will be The Muny's 9th production of West Side Story, a true American classic," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This extraordinary cast promises to make it an extraordinary night at The Muny."

Christian Douglas (Tony) Currently touring the country in Moulin Rouge, Christian was last seen in New York as Charlie Price in the off-Broadway revival of Kinky Boots. Other credits include the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, as well as regional productions of Songs for a New World (The Gateway), Newsies (Arena Stage) and Gun & Powder (Signature Theatre). Before moving to New York in February 2021, Christian was an active-duty soldier and tenor in the United States Army Chorus. He performed as a soloist, singing "Nessun Dorma" from Puccini's Turandot, for the Italian presidential state visit at the White House. Christian is also a prolific songwriter and was an Artist in Residence at the Strathmore Music Center in Washington D.C. His debut album of original music, Inside Voice, was written, recorded and released during the pandemic.

KANISHA FELICIANO (Maria) Kanisha recently closed the historic run of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway as a Christine Daaé understudy. She also originated the role of Ann/Judith in Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center. Other credits include Lily from The Secret Garden at Sacramento's Broadway At Music Circus, along with operatic roles such as Susanna (Le Nozze di Figaro), Baby Doe (The Ballad of Baby Doe), Blonde (Die Entführung aus dem Serail) and Amy March (Little Women).

Jerusha Cavazos (Anita) Broadway: The Prom. Off-Broadway: Between the Lines. Regional (select): Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Barrington Stage Company. TV: Atlanta on FX and FBI on CBS. Her original music is streaming on all platforms.

Yurel Echezarreta (Bernardo) has appeared on Broadway in West Side Story, La Cage aux Folles, Matilda, Disney's Aladdin, Head Over Heels and Moulin Rouge. Most recently, Yurel appeared as Bernardo in West Side Story at Lyric Opera of Chicago. TV/Film: Comedy Central's Alternatino, Bravo's Odd Mom Out and The Last Five Years, starring Anna Kendrick. He had the honor of acting in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and had the privilege of experiencing its release at premieres on both coasts. Yurel now lives in Los Angeles where he starred in Pasadena Playhouse's production of Head Over Heels, the Hollywood Bowl's Kinky Boots, and appeared on HBO's hit show Barry.

Sean Harrison Jones (Riff) is overjoyed to be back in Forest Park, at the theatre that gave him his start. Having performed in several Muny productions since 2015, his favorites include Mike in A Chorus Line, Jerome Robbins' Broadway and The Music Man. Broadway credits: Charles Lee and Samuel Seabury in Hamilton. Film: Action in Spielberg's West Side Story.

Ken Page (Doc) has performed in over 40 shows on the Muny stage. Ken is widely known as the voice of Mr. Oogie Boogie in the classic Disney/Tim Burton animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. He has performed the score sung live at The Hollywood Bowl, Barclay Center NY, LA's Banc of California Stadium, the UK, Glasgow, London (SSE Arena, Wembley), Dublin and Tokyo. Films: Dreamgirls, Torch Song Trilogy, All Dogs Go to Heaven and more. Ken made his Broadway debut in Guys and Dolls as Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the all-black revival, (Theatre World Award), and recreated the role at The Hollywood Bowl, followed by Disney's The Little Mermaid (Sebastian, live-to-film). Other Broadway: Cats (Old Deuteronomy, Original Cast & Video/Film Casts, Grammy Award), Ain't Misbehavin' (OBC, LA, Paris, Drama Desk Award for Best Actor, Emmy Award, Grammy Award), The Wiz (Lion), It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues. London's West End: Children of Eden (Father, OBC), My One and Only in Concert (London Palladium). Mr. Page's solo concert Page By Page, was recorded live and released on CD (LML Music).

One of the greatest and most powerful musicals of our time. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is a love story that has endured the test of time. Tony and Maria find themselves in each other's arms in a dance of romance, but can they escape the tensions in the streets? The classic Sharks and Jets rivalry leaps onto the Muny stage for the first time in a decade. With the memorable "Maria," "Tonight" and "I Feel Pretty," this is your chance to fall in love with this story all over again!

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

The Muny's 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 22. Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.