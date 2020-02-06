Cast Of THE BAND'S VISIT National Tour To Appear In Under The Arch Incubator's Collaborative Cabaret Series

Under the Arch Incubator and Stray Dog Theatre are excited to present an evening of new musical theatre with The National Tour of The Band's Visit as part of Under the Arch Incubator's Collaborative Cabaret Series. A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit the International Institute St.Louis.

The evening will feature both cast members from The National Tour of The Band's Visit and local St. Louis actors performing new pieces of musical theatre. Patrons who purchase the Meet and Greet tickets will get advance entry at 7:30 pm for an intimate performance by company members from The Band's Visit as they perform original songs and new arrangements of familiar favorites. Dessert is included in this exclusive ticket option.

General Admission begins at 8:00 pm, when performers from the National Tour of The Band's Visit and St. Louis locals will present new musical theatre works from around the world. Under the Arch Incubator strives to give opportunities to artists who are just beginning and those who are perfecting their latest work. Through the collaborative efforts of the performers and the creators, everyone will get a chance to grow, learn, and evolve.

Signed posters from The Band's Visit, special raffle items, and more will be available for purchase during the evening. Tickets for this not-to-be-missed evening are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased in advance at the following link: https://bpt.me/4507348





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You