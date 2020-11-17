COCA Pivots to All-Virtual Classes

All virtual classes and performances begin on Tuesday, November 17.

In accordance with St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page's "safer-at-home" order, COCA - Center of Creative Arts will continue current operations through close of business on Monday, November 16, and pivot to all virtual classes and performances starting Tuesday, November 17.

With the new order, COCA's previously approved COVID-19 operating plans are no longer valid with St. Louis County as of November 17. While moving to a virtual platform is not ideal, we anticipated this shift and are prepared. We are confident that we have the infrastructure in place to make this transition as smooth as possible for our students, families, and community.

Upcoming 2020-2021 COCA Presents performances-Joyful: Growing, Learning, Performing vocal concert; Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol; and COCA's Improv Troupe's Winter Performance-were designed to be presented as virtual events. Information on COCA's virtual 2020-2021 performances is available at cocastl.org/coca-presents.

As always, you can find the most up-to-date information regarding our COVID-19 operations and safety protocols on our website: https://www.cocastl.org/covid19-updates/.

