Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

COCA Pivots to All-Virtual Classes

Article Pixel

All virtual classes and performances begin on Tuesday, November 17.

Nov. 17, 2020  
COCA Pivots to All-Virtual Classes

In accordance with St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page's "safer-at-home" order, COCA - Center of Creative Arts will continue current operations through close of business on Monday, November 16, and pivot to all virtual classes and performances starting Tuesday, November 17.

With the new order, COCA's previously approved COVID-19 operating plans are no longer valid with St. Louis County as of November 17. While moving to a virtual platform is not ideal, we anticipated this shift and are prepared. We are confident that we have the infrastructure in place to make this transition as smooth as possible for our students, families, and community.

Upcoming 2020-2021 COCA Presents performances-Joyful: Growing, Learning, Performing vocal concert; Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol; and COCA's Improv Troupe's Winter Performance-were designed to be presented as virtual events. Information on COCA's virtual 2020-2021 performances is available at cocastl.org/coca-presents.

As always, you can find the most up-to-date information regarding our COVID-19 operations and safety protocols on our website: https://www.cocastl.org/covid19-updates/.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Join Nikki Renee Daniels at Her Upcoming Birdland Jazz Concert!
  • Michigan Theater and State Theatre to Temporarily Close Again
  • The Bay Theatre Suspends Operations Through the Start of the New Year
  • Circle Theatre Announces 2021 Season