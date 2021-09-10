COCA Announces 2021â€“2022 COCApresents Season

COCA-Center of Creative Arts announces its 2021-2022 COCApresents season, which runs from November 5, 2021-July 24, 2022. COCApresents, COCA's signature performance series, is comprised of returning favorites and COCA premieres for audiences of all ages.

"The 2021-2022 COCApresents season marks a welcomed return to live theatre at COCA. Last season, we safely reopened with a modified performance lineup and limited audiences," said Kelly Pollock, COCA Executive Director. "After a year of transition, we are thrilled to offer our audiences a full season of in-person, live theatre programming. The new season centers around our commitment to developing new talent while elevating the artistry of professionals who call COCA home."

Back by popular demand, wUNDERland, an original dance production with creative direction and choreography by Anthony "Redd" Williams, puts a hip-hop spin on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. Audiences will experience this upside-down tale through a completely new lens with dazzling costumes, visual effects, contemporary music, and cutting-edge hip-hop choreography. This version of wUNDERland is getting scaled up to maximize the technical capabilities of the new Catherine B. Berges Theatre stage.

The COCAwrites Festival, which focuses on the writing and development of new plays for multi-generational theatre audiences through collaboration and learning among professionals and students, will include two productions-The Butterfly Room, written by St. Louisan and Music Director of COCA's Vocal Company Colin Healy, and COCAwrites Student Musical, a production where COCA students adapt a written work with incorporations of song, scene, and dance.

"Multigenerational audiences will find a carefully curated selection of thought-provoking work this season," said Jennifer Wintzer, COCA Artistic Director of Theatre. "Through a showcase of partnerships, national artists, and student-work, this season brings us back with a combination of traditional audience favorites and innovative new work for theatre and dance lovers across the St. Louis region."

COCA's three Pre-Professional Division student dance companies, Ballet Eclectica, COCAdance, and COCA Hip-Hop Crew, all come together to perform for the end-of-year repertory concert and audience favorite TRIumphant. The show will feature works staged by Lauren Anderson, former principal dancer with Houston Ballet; Madison Hicks, choreographer and former member of LA Dance Project; Amy Hall Garner, internationally known choreographer; and Anthony "Redd" Williams, Artistic Director of COCA Hip-Hop Crew.

Students in COCA's Pre-Professional Division theatre artist ensembles will showcase their talents in four performances this season: Fall Vocal Company Concert, Improv Troupe Winter Performance, Spring Vocal Company Concert, and Improv Troupe Spring Performance. The talented young vocalists in COCA's Vocal Company will perform a repertoire of musical theatre and pop favorites. COCA's Improv Troupe brings a little bit of the unexpected as the student-artists weave comedy and sketch together.

The COCApresents season concludes with two theatrical pieces-Matilda, based on the popular children's book by Roald Dahl, and The Wolves, the debut play of playwright Sarah DeLappe that chronicles a girls' high school indoor soccer team as they prepare for their games each week.

Ticket prices range from $5-25; Buy more and save on tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public September 13. COCA Members receive early access to purchase tickets September 2. For more information, visit cocastl.org/coca-presents or contact the COCA Box Office by phone at 314.561.4877.