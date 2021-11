CATS Will Return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This December

The North American tour of CATS will stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 21 - January 2.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is back on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The current cast of Jellicle cats includes Vinny Andaloro as "Alonzo," Zach Bravo as "Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger," Chelsea Nicole Mitchell as "Bombalurina," Lexy Bittner as "Cassandra," Taylor James Rosenberger as "Coricopat," Lauren Louis as "Demeter," Tayler Harris as "Grizabella," Kayli Jamison as "Jellylorum," Michelle E. Carter as "Jennyanydots," Paul Giarratano as "Mistoffelees," Max Craven as "Mungojerrie," Devon McCleskey as "Munkustrap," John Anker Bow as "Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus," Aiden Pressel as "Plato/Macavity," Dominic Fortunato as "Pouncival," Kelly Donah as "Rumpelteazer," Brianna Kim as "Sillabub," Christopher Salvaggio as "Skimbleshanks," Alexia Waites as "Tantomile," Sean McManus as "Tumblebrutus," Indalecio De Jesús Valentín as "Victor/Old Deuteronomy," Hyla Mayrose Perillo as "Victoria," along with Gracie A. Anderson, Megan Arseneau, Carolyn Bacon, Kelliann DeCarlo, Connor Orion Bermingham, Kieran Macdonald, Tony Mowatt, Brian Craig Nelson, José Raúl Mangual, and Elana Valastro.

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Tickets for CATS at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. CATS is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of CATS at the Fabulous Fox run December 21 - January 2. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday matinees at 1:00 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There will not be an evening performance on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve as well as no performances on Christmas Day.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

The 2021/2022 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by Troika Entertainment. For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com