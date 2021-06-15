BWW Review: DO I MOVE YOU at The Black Rep

The Black Rep's finishes it virtual season with a devised theater production of Do I Move You. The show is a collection of poetry set to music and dance packaged in a vibrant video production streaming on Vimeo from June 15 - June 30, 2021.

Heather Beal, director and choreographer, uses tribal African dance shapes coupled with elements of jazz, contemporary, and other dance styles that are visually interesting providing enough movement for the filmed piece to work. Johnathan's Smith's poetry takes and backseat and is often lost in the music even though the actors deliver the poetic oration with conviction.

Kareem Deanes' sound design is well balanced and provides deep resonant sound with rich vocals. The featured vocalist and other singers have beautiful tone and textured delivery. Actors and Dancers, except for the lead vocalist, are costumed in monochromatic pieces. The gold, red, purple, and black costumes are reminiscent of a deconstructed Kente Stole. The dancers' movement intertwines to weave a vision of the West-African inspired fabric.

Spacks Studio's set and production design uses projection images that are rich in color adding depth to the stage. A variety of interesting images with movement compliment the dancers and create a video theatrical experience that is stunning.

This entertaining 61-minute show is visually beautiful and auditorily pleasing. Although the poetry gets lost in the music and dance, Do I Move You is a terpsichorean treat that is worthy of a donation for a view on Vimeo.

Visit theblackrep.org for more information on Do I Move You.