BWW Previews: HOME at The St. Louis Black Rep

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company continues its season of virtual programming with a mainstage production of HOME, a moving love story by American Playwright and screenwriter Samm-Art Williams. The production will be streamed on Vimeo beginning April 15 and run through April 25. Home was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play. It premiered at The Negro Ensemble Company and transferred to Broadway in 1980, playing at the Cort Theater for 278 performances.

This production is directed by Ron Himes, the Producing Director of The Black Rep. Home is the coming of age story of farm boy Cephus Miles who inherits his family's farm. He is content working the land until the girl he loves leaves for college and marries someone else. After a stint in prison for his opposition to the Vietnam War, he moves to the big city where he enjoys the fast-paced city life. His return to the farm he left reveals the true meaning of home and takes us through his journey from adolescence to adulthood.

This production was filmed at the Edison Theater on the campus of Washington University. The production features Brian McKinley as Cephus Miles, Christina Yancy as Woman One/Pattie Mae Wells and Tyler White as Woman Two, with scenic and projection design by Peter and Margery Spack, Lighting Design by Joe Clapper, costume design by Ellen Minch, and Kasey Dunaski as stage manager.