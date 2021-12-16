BWW Previews: DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA at The Black Rep

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company continues its 45th Anniversary Season with a production of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis opening Friday, January 14, 2022. Founder and Producing Director, Ron Himes takes Davis' script and weaves a beautiful coming of age tale filled with magic realism, love, and hope. This show is co-produced with The Nebraska Rep, with support from the MidAmerican Arts Alliance (MAAA). The production moves to St. Louis after opening in November in Lincoln as part of the continued #realchange collaboration. Previews will begin on Wednesday January 12 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University.

This play blends poetry, humor, wordplay and ritual, and follows this young hero's quest to explore the lengths and depths we must go to rewrite history's wrongs. Weeks before his first day of college, Dontrell wakes up from a haunting dream and is summoned by powerful visions. He embarks on a journey across the ocean that will change his life forever. "The timing for this beautiful and thoughtful play couldn't be more perfect," said Himes. "It challenges everyone to consider who they are and understand where they came from, regardless of their current circumstance."

Dontrell is being played by Christian Kitchens ("Do I Move You?"), a second year Acting Fellow with a BA from American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Los Angeles. The cast also features Lakesha Glover ("Seven Guitars"), Ka'ramuu Kush ("The Real McCoy," "Pericles," "The Meeting"); students from the University of Nebraska's Johnny Carson School of Theatre - Brannon Evans, Lucy Graff, Claire McClannan, and Mehki Mitchell - make their debut at The Black Rep.

The production also features Choreography by Heather Beal, Scenic Design by Emma Hoffbrauer, Lighting Design by Aja Jackson, Costume Design by Daryl Harris, Sound Design by Jackie Sharp, and Projection Design by Margery and Peter Spack. Black Rep Fellows Tatiana Durant is Stage Manager, with Taijha Silas Assistant Stage Manager.

Four-play season subscriptions and single tickets for "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" are available at www.theblackrep.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced prices are available for groups of 12 or more and for the Intergenerational Matinee on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with support from the Taylor Family and Trio Foundations. In-person health protocols will be followed including seating at 50 percent capacity and required vaccination or negative test results. For complete information on current health protocols please visit www.theblackrep.org.

In addition to support for Dontrell from MAAA, funding for The Black Rep's 45th Anniversary Season has come from Ameren, Arts and Education Council, The Black Seed Initiative, Centene Charitable Trust, Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, Rodgers-Townsend, The Shubert Foundation, the Steward Family Foundation, and Washington University in St. Louis.