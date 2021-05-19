BWW Interview: New President and CEO Kwofe Coleman Discusses Changes to the 103rd Season at The Muny

Kwofe Coleman, the current Managing Director of The Muny in St. Louis Missouri has been named as the next President and CEO, effective January 1, 2022. Currently, he oversees the organizational, financial and business affairs for the theater located in Forest Park. He is recognized on a national and local level for his skill in theater operations. Coleman currently serves as the president-elect for the National Alliance for Musical Theater. Broadway World had the opportunity to sit down with The Muny's Kwofe Coleman to discuss plans for the theater's 103rd Season.

"We are excited to produce five shows and bring people back to The Muny this summer," Coleman shared. He said that "this is a significant step forward" The shows will be presented at a reduced capacity of 60%, or 6000 patrons for each performance. All parties will be socially distanced, separated by 3-feet on all sides.

The Muny's five show season will open with Smokey Joe's Café, July 26 - August 1. The season continues with The Sound of Music, August 3-9, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers August 12 - 18, and On Your Feet!, August 21 - 27. The season will close with Kander and Ebb's Chicago from August 30 - September 5.

"The decision was made to move Mary Poppins and Sweeny Todd to the 2022 season," Coleman said. One of the factors that The Muny personnel considered was the timeline for getting children vaccinated. Coleman told Broadway World that "Mary Poppins is a family show and we thought it best to move the show to next season." Sweeny Todd was moved to the 2022 season due to the scale of the production. "It is a show that we've never performed at The Muny, so we decided to move it to next season to ensure the best performance possible," he said.

The number of single seats available will depend upon how many season subscribers renew. According to Coleman there is a high amount of loyalty and subscription renewal with season ticket holders. The 60% capacity cap will accommodate 100% of the season subscriptions and leave some opportunity for individual ticket sales.

Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with detailed information regarding their updated seating options. New subscriptions for the five-show package will go on sale June 21. Single show tickets will become available beginning July 12. Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone at 314-361-1900. The box office in Forest Park is currently closed for walk-up service.

"People feel like The Muny is an anchor point in this community," says Coleman. "The Muny summer experience goes beyond the stage and the gates of the theater. It is part of the fabric of the St. Louis Community."

When asked how The Muny can increase the diversity of its audience, he shared that "We have to reach out to people who don't participate, ask them why, and make changes to adjust the demographics of the product." Coleman said, "We have to determine how The Muny can serve everyone in the community giving them an opportunity to take a first look, or a new look, at The Muny and its offerings."

Finally, Coleman shared that it is a happy reality to be able to bring people back to work. "The pandemic has cost so many people their jobs," he shared.

For more information about The Muny's upcoming season visit muny.org.