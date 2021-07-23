BWW Interview: Dee Roscioli of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at The Muny

On Monday, July 26, 2021, the curtain goes up on The Muny's 103rd Season with The Muny Premiere of the musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe sponsored by Ameren. With a set design inspired by St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square, Smokey Joe's Cafe features the music of Leiber and Stoller and was the longest running musical revue on Broadway. BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to sit down with company member Dee Roscioli to discuss her Muny debut.

Most recently Dee was the stand-by for the roles of Star and Lady in The Cher Show covering the roles originated by Stephanie J. Block and Teal Wicks. She played the role of Elphaba in Wicked for 7-years in Chicago, San Francisco and on Broadway and has been seen as Fruma-Sarah in Barlett Sher's revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

JL: Tell me about your impressions of The Muny and your thoughts on making your Muny debut?

DR: I had heard from fellow actors that The Muny was a magical place. What I didn't expect was how well The Muny staff takes care of their actors. When I stood on the stage for the first time and saw the size of the stage and the 11,000-seat amphitheater, I began to realize exactly what they were talking about. My experience so far has been as magical as everyone said it would be.

JL: What makes this production of Smokey Joe's Cafe unique or special?

DR: Marcia (Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge) has connected the dots by creating pockets of character and story that aren't usually told with other versions of Smokey Joe's Cafe. Being able to connect to a story enriches the actors' time on stage with one another and the connection flows to the audience and enhances their experience.

JL: Playing Elphaba for 7-years had to take a toll on you and your voice. How did you approach the role to take care of your voice and health overall?

DR: I sacrificed my social life and took impeccable care of myself. The human body isn't built to do what we actors do eight times each week. I made certain to take off if needed to protect my voice and health.

JL: Did you play the role for seven consecutive years? How did you approach the role to keep it fresh for you and your audiences?

DR: It was relatively consecutive with a few months off here and there. What I tried to remember was that someone in the theater was waiting to see something magical. That helped me to find the energy to do it night after night. When I would come back to the role after some time off another actor may deliver a line that hit in a different way. Their delivery changed and how I responded to the line and helped to keep my performance fresh.

JL: If you could pick your next job, what would it be? Do you have a dream role?

DR: My dream role was Fantine. But now, I have this desire to originate a work, creating it from the ground up. What is most thrilling about that is that is does not allow me to cheat and look at another actor's work to problem solve. I love a challenge. It can be scary, like jumping off a cliff, but it makes you a better actor.

JL: Last question, what is your favorite musical of all-time?

DR: I love Sweeny Todd. It is not a cookie cutter show. It's characters and world are unlike anything else you've ever seen. And, Soundheim is the Shakespeare of musical theater.

Dee joins the other members of the ensemble cast Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas and Jason Veasey as they open Smokey Joe's Cafe on Monday, July 26, 2021 at The Muny in St. Louis. Curtain time is 8:15pm and tickets can be purchased on-line at Metrotix.com or by visiting The Muny box office in Forest Park. Visit muny.org for more information about Smokey Joe's Cafe and the remainder of The Muny's 103rd season.