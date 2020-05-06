Andrea Bocelli to Perform First Concert in St. Louis at Enterprise Center

St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that Andrea Bocelli will be performing his first concert in St. Louis on Dec. 3 at Enterprise Center.

Tickets are $80-$300 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 11 at ticketmaster.com.

As one of the most recognizable and romantic voices in the world, Andrea Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over 20 years, and has sold 90 million records worldwide. In 2016, he was nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and received a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Cinema."

