AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Heads To Conclude The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Mainstage Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced that it will complete its 2023/24 season with its final production, Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner August: Osage County, after Phase I of its multi-year “Rally for The Rep” campaign met expectations.

This follows the Rep's very popular holiday show, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, and its highly anticipated next production, Moby Dick, which opens later this week. An update on the rapidly moving search for the theatre's next Augustin Family Artistic Director will be announced this spring, along with exciting plans for the 2024/25 season.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support that we've received from the St. Louis community. It is their belief in our 57 years of work and dedication to the arts that propels us forward and allows us to continue to bring world-class theatrical experiences to our stages,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. “While our first big hurdle is behind us, the need for continued support remains as we build a sustainable future for The Rep to inspire generations and ensure the arts thrive in our beloved city. August: Osage County, a play that gives an in-depth look at what it takes to keep a Midwestern family together, is a truly fitting production to close out a season that has rallied our staff, board, volunteers, artists, and community to keep the magic of live theatre alive at The Rep.”

Named a “turbo-charged tragicomedy” by The New York Times, August: Osage County performances begin March 19, 2024, and run through April 7, 2024, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. Tickets are available at repstl.org.

August: Osage County is directed by The Rep's former Associate Artistic Director and current Impact Producer & Co-Director of Artistic Programming at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Amelia Acosta Powell. She has compiled an exceptional cast of local and national talent including St. Louis' beloved Joneal Joplin (as Beverly Weston). A true icon of the local theatre scene, Joplin is gracing the stage once again after over one hundred productions at The Rep.

Joining Joplin are Claire Karpen (as Ivy Weston), Alan Knoll (as Charlie Aiken), Shyla Lefner (as Johnna Monevata), Ellen McLaughlin (as Violet Weston), Michael James Reed (as Bill Fordham), Henny Russell (as Barbara Fordham), Brian Slaten (as Steve Heidebrecht), Isa Venere (as Jean Fordham), David Wassilak (as Sheriff Deon Gilbeau), Sean Wiberg (as Little Charles Aiken), Astrid Van Wieren (as Mattie Fae Aiken), and Yvonne Woods (as Karen Weston).

The Rep's current production of the captivating timeless classic Moby Dick runs February 7- 27 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University. Heralded as a “harrowing and intoxicating adventure” by the Chicago Tribune, Moby Dick is an award-winning production that delivers an acrobatic and theatrical experience never before seen in St. Louis.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit repstl.org.

ABOUT THE REPERTORY THEATRE OF ST. LOUIS

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is the region's premiere theatre for compelling, award-winning theatrical experiences that entertain, engage, and illuminate audiences' shared humanity. Founded in 1966, for more than five decades The Rep has sustained and built upon its commitment to artistic excellence by creating, developing, and curating adventurous new works and beloved classics from the most exciting emerging and established American voices. The Rep builds bridges within the St. Louis community and beyond by offering productions that allow audiences to see themselves and the stories that matter to them represented on stage, through the organization's robust community engagement programs, and across its educational initiatives.

The Rep welcomes audiences with inspiring and expansive productions at several inviting stages across St. Louis including the Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts and other venues around the St. Louis area. A thought leader in the national theatre landscape, The Rep is a dedicated partner with arts organizations in St. Louis and across the country, expanding audiences' appreciation and understanding of the world through theatre. In December 2023, The Rep was named a Missouri Historical Theatre, which is awarded to theaters that contribute to tourism in Missouri, promote arts in its community and throughout Missouri, and has been operational for a minimum of 50 years.