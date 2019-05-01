A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT DRINK Returns To Centene Center For The Arts In August

A Midsummer Night's Drink, a rooftop party to celebrate the St. Louis arts and creative community, returns Aug. 2 to the Arts and Education Council's Centene Center for the Arts. Tickets are now on sale at KeepArtHappening.org/midsummer.



Guests will be surrounded by the arts - from music by DJ Cleo Jones to live art creation and more - in the heart of the Grand Center Arts District. Tickets are $40 and include food and drink from local culinary experts and mixologists.



A Midsummer Night's Drink is the signature fundraising event of the Arts and Education Council's Young Friends of the Arts. Proceeds benefit the Arts and Education Council. Sponsors for A Midsummer Night's Drink are Capes Sokol and Regions Bank. Media support provided by St. Louis Public Radio and GUIDED.

The Arts and Education Council builds appreciation, participation and support for the arts and arts education throughout the St. Louis region, shaping a more vibrant arts community for all. The Arts and Education Council ensures the 16-county, bi-state region is rich with arts and cultural experiences through programs and services that support more than 70 organizations each year, including: operating support grants; arts incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; PNC Program Grants; the Creative Impact Fund with lead support from the Bayer Fund; the Maritz Arts and Education Fund for Teachers; Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts and Education grants; the Art Education Fund, underwritten by Wells Fargo Advisors; the Catalyst Innovation Lab; the Katherine Dunham Fellowship; Catalyst Conversations; the stARTup Creative Competition; Leadership Roundtables; Arts Marketers; the St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association; the Keep Art Happening Scholarship; and the St. Louis Arts Awards.



The Arts and Education Council is entirely funded by individual donors, corporations and foundations in the St. Louis region. Since its inception in 1963 as the region's only privately-supported united arts fund, the Arts and Education Council has raised and distributed more than $100 million in private funding for the arts - a significant contribution that directly impacts the quality of life in our region. The Arts and Education Council meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Charity Standards and has earned the Wise Giving Seal of Approval, a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Exchange Gold Participant rating.



Website: KeepArtHappening.org





