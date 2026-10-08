A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Return to Fabulous Fox in November

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A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will run at The Fabulous Fox November 13-15. This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through the music.

Joining previously announced award-winning music artist Jesse Labelle as ‘Neil Diamond – Then' are Stuart Metcalf (Neil Diamond – Now), Claire Marshall (Marcia Murphey), Danie Steel (Doctor), Emma Samuelson (Jaye Posner), Steve Taylor (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Stefan Lingenfelter (Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond), Brandy Cheyenne Miller (Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond), and country music recording artist Stephen Carey as the standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Then'.

Rounding out the company as “The Beautiful Noise” are Evie Becerra, Corey J. Bradford, Jayson Brown, Faith Jordan Candino, Luciano Castaldo, Bella DePaola, Briana Doran (Swing), Robert Bryan Davis (Principal Standby), Sydney Greene (Swing), Jaden Holtschlag (Swing), Nathan Iles (Swing), Lance Jewett, Jaiden Leo Riley, Ellie Roddy (Principal Standby), Victoria Nanami Walker, and Kendal Marie Wilson.

ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, featuring all his hit songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.”

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley’s Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village’s Bitter End but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so, he did, in song after song.

10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Originally directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chess), with Tour direction by Austin Regan, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with Associate Choreography by Yasmine Lee. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 07 Hrs 09 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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