2020 St. Louis Arts Awards Entertainment Announced

Local and national talent is set to take center stage at the 29th annual St. Louis Arts Awards on January 27 at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel. The Arts and Education Council has announced that entertainment for their signature fundraiser will include performances by the Ambassadors of Harmony, The 442s with special guest Brian Owens and Broadway stars Caitlin Kinnunen and Beth Leavel.

2020 Excellence in the Arts honoree Ambassadors of Harmony is St. Louis area's premier men's a cappella chorus of more than 130 voices. They are known for powerful and musically masterful performances. They will showcase songs from their wide repertoire that have earned them four international chorus championships of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

In the spirit of collaboration that 2020 Arts Collaborator honoree Adam Maness is known for, he will perform as part of genre-defying quintet The 442s with special guest, soul singer Brian Owens. Brought together by the innovative and inspired compositions of Maness, who plays piano, guitar, accordion, melodica and glockenspiel in the group, The 442s features Shawn Weil on violin, Michael Casimir on viola, Bjorn Ranheim on cello and Bob DeBoo on bass.

The event will also feature the vocal talents of Tony Award winning star Beth Leavel and Tony Award nominated actress Caitlin Kinnunen , who both appeared in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical "The Prom," which was produced by honoree Jack Lane . In April, it was announced that filmmaker Ryan Murphy intended to adapt the musical to a film for Netflix with an expected release in fall 2020.

The St. Louis Arts Awards celebrates individuals and organizations that keep art happening throughout the bi-state region with their contributions as artists, teachers, philanthropists and advocates. The 2020 honorees are: Jack Lane and Michael Hamilton, Lifetime Achievement in the Arts; Solomon Thurman, Jr., Lifetime Achievement in the Arts; Ambassadors of Harmony, Excellence in the Arts; Pulitzer Arts Foundation, Excellence in the Arts; Employees Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis, Champion for the Arts; Adam Maness, Arts Collaborator; and Dr. Nikki Spotts, Shaw Visual and Performing Arts Elementary School, Art Educator of the Year. The 2020 event is co-chaired by Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington and her husband, Mike Fidler. Artist and arts administrator Andrea Purnell will emcee the event.





The event begins with a cocktail reception at 5:00 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel. Dinner, awards and entertainment begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $300 and are on sale now at KeepArtHappening.org/2020ArtsAwards. Proceeds benefit the Arts and Education Council.