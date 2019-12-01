BWW Review: SWEENEY TODD at Charlotte Theater, 'Swing Your Razor Wide, Sweeney!'

With the shrieking whistle-like sound, the curtain dropped to reveal a dark alley of London. Suddenly, actors appeared from everywhere as the famous song, 'The Ballad of Sweeney Todd' began. The dim lights and fog, the detailed sets, and the actors' gruesome makeup and costumes were enough to make me feel like I was on Fleet Street. Out of popular demand, Mrs. Lovett once again opened her pie shop in Korea, inviting the audience to take a bite out of her delicious pies. The third Korean production of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET had its first show on October 2nd at the Charlotte Theater.

This year's production of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET had several updates than the previous version. The main change is the transformation of the set pieces, which clearly showed they put much thought into the criticism they received for the fragile set design back in 2016. Instead of the old three-story reinforced the structure, for the 2019 production, they made the backset look like outside of a three-story building with stairs leading up to the top floor. These set pieces made it seem more realistic and incorporate the dark and gloomy atmosphere of London at that time. Not only that, several of the props was updated than the last version in 2016 and gave a more modernized touch. In the case of the barber chair in Sweeney Todd's shop was interesting in that, when he pulled a lever connected to the chair, the corpse slid off and came out of another entrance in Mrs. Lovett's pie shop. This simple prop added much detail to the overall show, maintaining the connection between Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, showing their partnership.

When the cast list was revealed, it gained immediate attention as several famous actors were cast for the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. For the part of the demon barber of Fleet Street, three actors, Gwangho Hong, Seongwoo Jo, and Euntae Park, were cast. For the role of the charming Mrs. Lovett, Lina, Joohyeon Ok, and Jihyeon Kim were cast. All very famous and popular actors, it was highly anticipated to see how they would each bring their unique interpretations on stage. Especially, the profile pictures of the main two characters were impressive with Mrs. Lovett's dark burgundy hair and the new hairstyle of Sweeney Todd.

The real charm of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET is that it is a straightforward thriller musical. It has a clear storyline of a man who was charged guilty unfairly and seeking revenge. The plot is easy to understand, and the characters are all unique with their strong personalities. The musical does not have much great ensemble numbers or a grand splendor, but yet it still satisfies the audiences' needs of a thriller musical. Especially the Korean production of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET always manages to add a unique aspect into the performances, making it almost like a fairy tale with a cruel twist.

Mrs. Lovett's pie shop and Sweeney Todd's barbershop closes on January 27th at Charlotte Theater. Do not miss the opportunity to take a bite of the 'worst pies in London' and to see the breathtaking act of Mr. Todd. Tickets start at 6,000 KRW and can be purchased at www.globalinterpark.com or the box office offline. Make sure to check the ticket prices as weekday and weekend prices are different.

