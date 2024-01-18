Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in South Carolina!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Riley Fincher-Foster - ANDREW LOYD WEBBER 75TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION CONCERT - Greenville Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Whitaker Gannon - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kathy McGill - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute
Best Dance Production
SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Benjamin Wolfe - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute
Best Direction Of A Play
Jamie Harrington - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre
Best Ensemble
GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Kwok - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Amanda Hines - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre
Best Musical
A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute
Best Performer In A Musical
Favor Buchi - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute
Best Performer In A Play
Bill Bentley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Imhoff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marlo Griffith - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nathan Jackson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Oakley Boycott - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
