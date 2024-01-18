Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Riley Fincher-Foster - ANDREW LOYD WEBBER 75TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION CONCERT - Greenville Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Whitaker Gannon - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy McGill - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Dance Production

SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Benjamin Wolfe - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Direction Of A Play

Jamie Harrington - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre

Best Ensemble

GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Kwok - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Amanda Hines - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre

Best Musical

A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Performer In A Musical

Favor Buchi - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Performer In A Play

Bill Bentley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Imhoff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nathan Jackson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Oakley Boycott - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

