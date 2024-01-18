Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in South Carolina!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Riley Fincher-FosterANDREW LOYD WEBBER 75TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION CONCERT - Greenville Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Whitaker Gannon - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kathy McGill - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Dance Production
SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Benjamin Wolfe - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Direction Of A Play
Jamie Harrington - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre

Best Ensemble
GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Kwok - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Amanda Hines - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre

Best Musical
A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Performer In A Musical
Favor Buchi - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Performer In A Play
Bill Bentley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew ImhoffGUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marlo Griffith - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nathan Jackson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Oakley BoycottCLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

 

Are you an avid theatergoer in South Carolina? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



