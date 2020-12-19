WITH PREACH JACOBS Comes to the Trustus Theatre

Following the success of Preach Jacobs' one-man show Black AF in 2019, Trustus Theatre is partnering again with the Columbia hip-hop artist, creator, activist, and award winning writer to bring With Preach Jacobs - a one-on-one conversation series - to the Thigpen Main Stage. Intending to grow the show into a continual series, With Preach Jacobs brings fascinating South Carolinians to Columbia for an intimate discussion about their talents, their passions, their vision, and whatever else comes up. The inaugural show will feature SC hip-hop artist, Benny Starr, and Peace of Soul owner, Folami Geter. With Preach Jacobs takes the stage on Friday, January 15, 2020. Doors will open at 7:00pm, and the show is at 8:00pm. Tickets are limited and free, and must be reserved by emailing requests to boxoffice@trustus.org starting Tuesday, January 5th. Trustus safety protocols will be in place with mask requirements, mandatory temperature check at door, distanced seating, and continual air ionization.

Trustus Producing Artistic Director Chad Henderson was all-in when Preach Jacobs approached him about a new conversation series. "Preach had floated the idea by me in the past," said Henderson. "But when we met at WECO in late Fall, there was a new energy behind our conversation. With the pandemic, the revived energy of Black Lives Matter, cancel culture, a national division on every front...there's just so much to talk about. I'm pretty sure I told him I didn't need to be sold on the idea. I just needed to get him a date."

With Preach Jacobs makes its debut on Friday, January 15th - the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, and the final days before the inauguration of President Elect Joe Biden. Jacobs welcomes SC hip-hop artist, Benny Starr, and the owner of Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Folamie Geter, as his first guests.

Benny Starr's most recent solo project, A Water Album, recorded live with his fellow bandmates The Four20s, at Charleston Music Hall, was released on Juneteenth 2019. Following the release of A Water Album, Benny Starr has been featured in The Oxford American's yearly southern music issue, made history by becoming the first Hip-Hop artist to perform at Spoleto Festival USA, partnered with Elizabeth Warren's Presidential Campaign as a South Carolina surrogate, as well as A Water Album being named "South Carolina's Best Album" in 2019, by the Free Times.

Folami Geter is the owner of Columbia's A Peace of Soul, a vegan kitchen. Buying Columbia's original vegan restaurant, Lamb's Bread, from her father, Geter brings her own spin to vegan cuisine while carrying on the legacy of her father's delicious food such as collards, black eye peas, and of course - the signature purple cabbage. Closing the restaurant at 2338 Main Street for a year to remodel and rebrand, Geter maintained presence in the community by offering vegan treats from the Peace of Soul food truck. The restaurant reopened to rave reviews and high Yelp ratings in February 2020, with the pandemic approaching in the near future.

Tickets to With Preach Jacobs are free for the premiere show, and may be requested on Tuesday, January 5th at 2:00pm. Reservations can only be made for parties of 2 or less. To reserve seats, patrons must email boxoffice@trustus.org with the subject "With Preach Jacobs" and include their name, party size (limit of 2 or less), email address, and preferred phone number. All tickets requests will be first-come, first served. Guests will be notified during business hours (Tues-Sat, 1-6pm) about the status of their request.

Safety guidelines stipulate that masks are required, mandatory temperature will be administered prior to entry, sanitization stations will be readily available, and the indoor air is being purified by Global Plasma Solutions systems - an air ionization system that has demonstrated a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2. For more info on Trustus' Safety Guidelines, please visit: https://trustus.org/safety-guidelines/

With Preach Jacobs comes to Trustus Theatre Friday January 15, 2020 at 8:00pm. The Box Office and bar opens one hour prior to show time, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to allow for safe seating procedures. Reservations are recommended due to limited capacity, and can be made at www.trustus.org or by calling the Trustus Box Office at (803) 254-9732.