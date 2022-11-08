Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WITCH Comes tot he Warehouse Theatre This Holiday Season

The show runs December 2nd through December 18th, 2022.

Nov. 08, 2022  
WITCH Comes tot he Warehouse Theatre This Holiday Season

The Warehouse Theatre presents WITCH right in the middle of the holiday season, continuing their recent tradition of focusing on compelling stories laced with humor at every moment of the year.

In the darkly humorous tale, the devil arrives in the village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their strongest desires. The town outcast, Elizabeth, should be his easiest target having been labeled a "witch," but she's not easily bought. As the devil returns to convince her again and again - the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama (think of a combination between Warehouse's recent fresh take on THE CRUCIBLE mixed with the playfulness of 2019 hit PRIDE & PREJUDICE) this wickedly sharp fable asks how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to find.

The cast and production team features artists that are well known to Warehouse audiences with performers Guillermo Jemmott, Liam MacDougall, Kerrie Seymour, Maddie Tisdel, Jayce T. Tromsness and Austin Wilson. WITCH also features the design talents of Kristina White (scenic), Margaret Caterisano (costumes), Alicia Varcoe (lighting), Kevin Frazier (sound), Beth Martin (props) and Bill Muñoz (fight choreography).

Jay Briggs returns as director adding to his long string of successes at The Warehouse Theatre including CLYBOURNE PARK, PRIDE & PREJUDICE, APPROPRIATE, and the world premiere digital production of FIRE IN THE GARDEN.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is December 4th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs December 2nd through December 18th, 2022.



Centre Stage Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO SHOW
Centre Stage Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO SHOW
 Centre Stage presents Miracle on 34th Street:  A Live Musical Radio Play, adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, with Original Songs and Arrangements by Jon Lorenz.
Tickets For Disney's ALADDIN at The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets For Disney's ALADDIN at The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Monday, November 7 at 10 AM.  The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in the Lowcountry at the North Charleston PAC on Wednesday, February 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26. 
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to UofSC's Longstreet Theatre Next Month
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to UofSC's Longstreet Theatre Next Month
The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance will present Bess Wohl's inventive comedy Small Mouth Sounds November 11-18 at Longstreet Theatre. 
Greenville Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Greenville Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Greenville Theatre presents the regional premiere of the longest running play in Broadway history, The Play That Goes Wrong!

