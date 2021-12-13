Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Greenville Theatre's THE PRODUCERS Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alec Vargas - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 43%

Jamal Edwards - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 19%

Jack Lafferty - NOISES OFF! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 36%

Melanie Green - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 29%

Sarah Greene - MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Anderson 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Casey Colgan - MAMMA MIA! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 54%

Michelle McElroy Cox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 17%

Derick A. Pindroh - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Whitaker Gannon - RED - Arts Center of Coastal 39%

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 28%

Myra Greene - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill town ayers 10%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 74%

Christopher Rose - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 10%

John Fagan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Carolina Repertory Theatre 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Whitaker Gannon - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 41%

Keelan Hanna and Christian Perry - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 28%

James Berry - EMMA JV - Hilton Head Christian Academy 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Riley - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 40%

John Dowbiggin - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 34%

Tony Penna - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players, Pelzer 9%

Best Musical

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 32%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 24%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 15%

Best Performer In A Musical

Meredith Inglesby - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Carolina 46%

Caden Becker - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 21%

Joel Dupont - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 9%

Best Performer In A Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 24%

Kurt Rhoads - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%

Kaylee Verble - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Wesley Hudson - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 56%

Latreshia Lilly - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 44%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 39%

Christopher Patrick Mullen - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%

Jared Reuben - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 10%

Best Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 42%

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 24%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center the f Coastal Carolina 45%

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 16%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 13%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nichole Nelson - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 30%

Alex Roberts - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 22%

Gail Luna/Brian Riley - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 71%

Cory Granner - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 22%

Cory Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 7%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

FALL SPECTACULAR! - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 48%

VOICES OF EL SHADDAI - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 39%

BROADWAY: LIMITED EXPOSURE - Theatre 9%

Best Streaming Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 57%

CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 28%

LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Peter Simon Hilton - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 63%

Matthew Davey - BIG FISH - May River Theatre 10%

Jamie Ann Walters - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Re Roach - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 30%

Thelma Cope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 19%

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 40%

Hayes Wilkinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 35%

Anthony Zayneh - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 13%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 45%

SPELLING BEE... - Warehouse 31%

HEDWIG.... - Warehouse 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 69%

THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 10%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 8%