URINETOWN to Open at Trustus Theatre's Thigpen Mainstage in Columbia, SC

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Trustus Theatre will present Urinetown, the outrageously funny, unexpectedly relevant, and Tony Award-winning musical satire, opening June 19th and running through July 19th on the Thigpen Mainstage.

Directed by Dewey Scott-Wiley, music directed by Chris Cockrell, and choreographed by Terrance Henderson, Urinetown takes audiences to a dystopian future where a devastating water shortage has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Citizens must pay to use public amenities controlled by a powerful corporation, setting the stage for a hilarious and thought-provoking tale of rebellion, corruption, and social responsibility.

With a book by Greg Kotis, music by Mark Hollmann, and lyrics by Hollmann and Kotis, Urinetown cleverly skewers capitalism, bureaucracy, environmental neglect, and even the conventions of musical theatre itself. Since its Broadway debut, the show has earned critical acclaim for its sharp wit, unforgettable score, and surprising emotional depth.

“Urinetown's themes feel remarkably timely, but what makes it truly special is how it invites audiences to laugh while challenging them to think about power, privilege, and the systems we create,” said director Dewey Scott-Wiley.

Music Director Chris Cockrell leads a talented cast through the show's eclectic and energetic score, which blends Broadway traditions with gospel, jazz, and contemporary musical theatre influences.

A cult favorite that continues to resonate with audiences more than two decades after its premiere, Urinetown offers a theatrical experience that is equal parts comedy, social commentary, and musical spectacle.

The show will run from June 19th through July 19th at Trustus Theatre. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Trustus Theatre website or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732. Special discounted rates are available for students, seniors, and groups.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets for Urinetown, visit trustus.org.

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