LEMONADE: A FRESH PRESSED MUSICAL to Make World Premiere at Trustus Theatre

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Trustus Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere of LEMONADE: A FRESH PRESSED MUSICAL, a new musical from Jesse Corbin about friendship, loss, and self-acceptance, directed by Marlo Hunter. Previews begin August 12, with the show running on the Thigpen Main Stage August 15 - 30.

Summer is about to get sour! On the cusp of high school, best friends Timmy and Squeeze reopen their annual lemonade stand to honor Timmy's late father and compete in a life-changing contest. Their plans take a turn when the neighborhood "It Girl" - Caitey - launches a rival cookie business directly across the street. As a fierce battle of wits tests friendships and values, the tactics turn dark and deeply personal. Will they hold tight to bitterness, or risk vulnerability to build something sweeter than they ever imagined?

"LEMONADE is an effervescent, pop-tastic new musical about the exhilarating and bittersweet process of growing up. It explores friendship, love, loss, and resilience with humor, heart, and an infectious score,' says Director Marlo Hunter. 'I'm incredibly excited to introduce Trustus's audience to this vibrant new musical and to Jesse Corbin's fresh voice.'

Playwright, composer, and lyricist Jesse Corbin says, 'LEMONADE is a multi-generational adventure! An exciting event for kids and parents that will also entertain and thrill theater goers with its slapping tunes and hilarious antics. While the plot primarily revolves around a bunch of characters entering adolescence, the obstacles they face and the lessons they learn represent experiences and challenges that extend throughout the rest of life: processing grief, finding acceptance, defining your beliefs, and learning how to relate to people you may not immediately like. The growing pains of adolescence may eventually fade, but the process of understanding oneself and finding your place and purpose in the world never truly ends.'

'LEMONADE is a vibrant and contemporary coming-of-age story that captures the humor, heartache, and high-stakes of being a teenager,' says Executive Artistic Director of Trustus Theatre, Kelsey Mesa. 'It's smart, catchy, and emotionally resonant - and Trustus is the perfect place to bring it to life for the very first time.'

The production features a talented cast, including Jonah Gavi Schwartz as Timmy, Markia Nicole Smith as Squeeze, Mia McManamy as Caitey, Ashanti J'Aria as Cathy, Bernie Baldassaro as Zeke, Taylor McCullough as Abbey, and Veronique Chayer, Christian Strong, and Audrey Rose Young rounding out the ensemble. The creative team includes Music Director Noah Teplin, Choreographer Terrance Henderson, Scenic and Lighting Designer Jim Hunter, Costume Designer Vanessa Leuck, Sound Designer Chris Harre, and Props Designer Tobias Shaw.

LEMONADE: A FRESH-PRESSED MUSICAL continues Trustus Theatre's long-standing commitment to developing and premiering innovative new works that push the boundaries of live performance and speak directly to the world we live in.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are $40, with $20 preview tickets, available online at https://www.trustus.org/event/lemonade or by calling the box office at (803) 254-9732. Discounts are available for students and seniors.

Trustus Theatre is South Carolina's home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works. Founded in 1985, the theatre nurtures dialogue within the community with productions brought to life through dynamic storytelling and inventive design. For more information, visit https://www.trustus.org.

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