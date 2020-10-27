Trustus Theatre Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Trustus Theatre brings virtual on-demand viewing to audiences for latest project.

This November, Trustus Theatre will be presenting "The Thanksgiving Play" by Indigenous playwright Larissa Fasthorse, the recipient of the 2020 MacArthur Genius Grant.

The production will be filmed and edited on the Trustus Main Stage, and available for ticketed on-demand viewing November 11 - 21, 2020. Each ticket is $20, and a recommended additional donation is recommended for parties over 2 people. Tickets may be purchased at www.trustus.org.

Thanksgiving, considered a cherished American holiday, is often thought of as a time when families gather to celebrate the warmth of home and the bounty of the harvest. But do they also consider a legacy of genocide and violent colonial expansion? A grant-funded theatre troupe of white actors believe that they can possibly use the power of theatre to tell a more truthful version of the Thanksgiving story. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa Fasthorse's wickedly funny satire as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. "The Thanksgiving Play" was one of the most produced shows of 2019/2020, and it finally comes to Columbia (and the entire country) by way of a ticketed on-demand production.

Before Trustus' closure in March 2020, Trustus Producing Artistic Director, Chad Henderson, had already procured the performance license for Larissa Fasthorse's "The Thanksgiving Play;" intending a live performance for November 2020 in the Trustus Side Door Theatre. "We felt, and continue to believe, that this show's relevance is powerful for modern audiences," said Henderson. "So, although we can't currently welcome patrons back into our performing spaces, we're hopeful that they'll trust us and take a chance on a ticketed virtual event. The entire team that's creating this piece is comprised of Trustus staff and Company members. Pair their talents with an incredibly smart and funny script, and I have no doubt it'll feel like Trustus - even if you're viewing it in your living room. Just make sure you have popcorn and booze at home."

Abigail McNeely, Trustus' new Administrative Assistant of Production, is thrilled to direct Trustus' first ticketed virtual event. "This show offers everything that a Trustus show offers - a new piece that has been celebrated in the theatre community, performed by some of our awesome company members, that starts conversations and challenges opinions," said McNeely. "I hope this show starts conversations around the Thanksgiving table later this month. Our audiences have always trusted us with new, innovative works of theatre and I hope they give this show a chance too."

The cast of "The Thanksgiving Play" features Trustus Company members Brittany Hammock (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kayla Cahill Machado (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Patrick Dodds (Sweat), and Clint Poston (Marjorie Prime). Scenic Design is by Trustus Technical Director Sam Hetler, and Lighting Design is by Trustus Assistant Technical Director and Master Electrician Curtis Smoak.

Trustus Theatre's "The Thanksgiving Play" will become available for viewing by ticket-buyers on November 11th, 2020. On-demand viewing will end Nov. 21, 2020. Virtual tickets may be purchased today at the theatre's website: www.trustus.org, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.trustus.org, or by calling the Trustus Box Office at 803-254-9732. Tickets purchased before November 9th will receive a one-time use access code on November 10th. Those codes will be ready to use for viewing when the performance starts streaming on November 11th. Any access codes purchased between November 11 to the 21st may take up to 24 hours to arrive via email. After receiving viewing codes, the show will be accessed through the theatre's website.

Ticket-buyers can stream "The Thanksgiving Play" on their television from most of their internet connected devices. Patrons are encouraged to use Chromecast since Trustus' third-party streaming service has stated this to be the best option. The theatre recommends that patrons login from the device they want to stream from.

