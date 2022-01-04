Trustus Theatre Hires New Executive Director

Trustus Theatre has announced that their new Executive Director, Jessica Francis Fichter, will start on January 4th, 2022. Fichter has a rich theatrical background including a B.A. in theatre education, an M. Ed in divergent learning, and an M.F.A in directing from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York City.

Fichter is extremely invested in the success and growth of the professional theatre community in Columbia. Fichter says "The quality of productions and vision of Trustus has remained unique and clear. Professional theatre is necessary for Columbia's artistic health, specifically as the city grows." She is thrilled to be a part of this diverse community of artists and is ready to get to work helping Trustus navigate the changing climate of live theatre.

Board President Sumner Bender says "Jessica will be a great addition to the staff at Trustus. Her varied background in theatre gives her a 360-degree view of what is needed to aid in the success of a nonprofit arts organization. We are also interested in ramping up the Trustus education programs and who better to herald that project than a former theatre educator."

Trustus' first show of 2022 is Jonathan Larson's autobiographical rock show, tick, tick... BOOM! on the Thigpen Main Stage. This is followed by two regional premieres: At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen by Terry Guest and the 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation by Clare Barron. The rom-com musical First Date hits the stage in June, followed by the Trustus True Crime Rep featuring two world-premieres by local playwrights, House Calls by Charlie Finesilver and Composure by Trustus Company member Jason Stokes which run in repertory in August. Flex Passes are available and can be used in any combination of shows.

Visit trustus.org for more information.