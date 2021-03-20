Trustus Reschedules ROCK THE BLOCK

Local rock bands Brandy and the Butcher, Paisley and the Birdwalkers, and Pinky Doodle Poodle (Athens, GA) are coming together to raise support for Trustus Theatre at "Rock The Block," an outdoor concert on Saturday April 17, 2021. The Los Chicanos food truck will be selling their delicious fare all evening. Trustus will also have beverages available for purchase, and award-winning brewery Columbia Craft is sponsoring the bar by bringing their Famously Hop (IPA) and Columbia Craft Lager to the event. The event will happen in the spacious parking lot between Trustus and McCrory Construction, and entry gates will be on Lady Street. Gates will open at 4:00pm, and the show will begin at 5:00pm. Tickets are $10 each, and may be purchased at www.trustus.org. Safety guidelines will be in place, with plenty of space for social distancing. This event was rescheduled after it was cancelled in November 2020 due to a band member having been exposed to COVID-19.

"We're so thankful to all of these bands and vendors for supporting us during this difficult time," said Henderson. "They're all coming together out of the kindness of their hearts, and to give our community a fun and safe event where we can let loose a little bit. I'm so glad we were able to reschedule this block party after we had to cancel it in November for safety reasons. It's going to a blast!"

"Rock The Block: A Fun(d)raiser for Trustus Theatre" come to the Vista on Saturday April 17th, 2020. Gates open at 4:00pm, and the show begins at 5:00pm. Raincheck plans will be announced on the theatre's website in the case of inclement weather. Reservations are encouraged due to limited admission, and $10 tickets can be purchased at www.trustus.org, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732.