Town Theatre to Present ANNIE JR. This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Town Theatre will bring the beloved musical Annie Jr. to life on its historic stage, offering a production brimming with heart, hope, and unforgettable melodies. Two casts of young performers will present the timeless story of little orphan Annie, her search for belonging, and her journey to find "Tomorrow."

Audiences of all ages will enjoy songs like "Hard Knock Life," "Maybe," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile." With dazzling choreography, vibrant costumes, and a story that radiates resilience and optimism, Annie Jr. is a celebration of community and the enduring power of hope.

This production is brought to life by the Town Theatre youth program, which offers a supportive and professional environment for young artists to hone their craft. More than just a theatrical education, the program inspires confidence, teamwork and a love for the arts. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, participants develop skills that will serve them on and off the stage, making the program a cornerstone for cultivating the next generation of theatre enthusiasts and stars.

Performance Schedule:

Monday/Tuesday classes: Friday, November 22, at 7:00 PM & Saturday, November 23, at 3:00 PM

Wednesday/Thursday classes: Saturday, November 23, at 7:00 PM & Sunday, November 24, at 3:00 PM

Tickets are available now at towntheatre.com or by calling the box office Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Comments